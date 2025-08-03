Golf Roundup: Cameron Young cruises to historic first victory

Cameron Young captured his first PGA Tour event on Sunday by winning the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. ( Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cameron Young shot 2-under-par 68 in the final round of the Wyndham Championship and wasn’t challenged on his way to his first PGA Tour victory Sunday.

Young strung together five consecutive early birdies and cruised to a six-stroke triumph at 22-under 258 at Sedgefield Country Club, where he matched the tournament scoring record.

Young, who began the day with a five-stroke advantage and held the 54-hole lead for the first time on the tour, became the 1,000th different winner in the history of the PGA Tour. He was a seven-time runner-up on the tour.

Mac Meissner posted 66 to finish as the runner-up at 16 under. Mark Hubbard (63) and Sweden’s Alex Noren (64) tied for third place at 15 under. Amateur Jackson Koivun (67), a junior golfer at Auburn University, Chris Kirk (68), and defending champion Aaron Rai (68) of England shared fifth place at 14 under.

Playing not far from the Wake Forest campus where he went to college, Young was in control for most of the tournament.

After a bogey on the first hole Sunday, Young put together his string of birdies for what became a nine-stroke advantage. Young then had pars on nine consecutive holes before bogeys on the par-3 16th and par-4 17th. He barely missed a birdie attempt on the last hole.







Colombia’s Nico Echavarria, who was in the final pairing with Young, tumbled from the leaderboard with a disastrous stretch on the back nine. After a bogey at No. 10, he carded double-bogeys on the next two holes. His 75 left him tied for 19th place at 10 under.

Denny McCarthy matched Hubbard’s 63 for the best score Sunday and ended up at 12 under and tied for 11th place.

Rookie Karl Vilips posted his first hole-in-one with a 179-yard shot on the third hole. His 67 put him at 10 under.

The tournament marks the final regular-season event on the tour, with golfers needing to finish in the top 70 of the season standings to advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs beginning Thursday.

Kirk played his way into the tournament by jumping 12 spots since the beginning of the tournament.

Davis Thompson (68) nded at 12 under, missing the top-70 position by one spot. Gary Woodland was on the bubble, but his final-day 70 left him at 9 under for the tournament and sharing 23rd place, so he was projected to finish 72nd.

Yamashita claims Women’s

British Open championship

PORTHCAWL, Wales — Heading into the week, foreign players had taken each of the previous eight LPGA Tour major championships, including three from Japan.

At the AIG Women’s British Open on Sunday, rookie Miyu Yamashita continued the trend.

A day after celebrating her 24th birthday, Yamashita carded a 2-under-par 70 at Royal Porthcawl in Wales to finish at 11-under 277 for the tournament to record her first victory on tour and become the sixth-ever major champion from Japan — and the fourth in two years.

“To win such a historic tournament in front of all these amazing fans is such an incredible feeling,” Yamashita said after the round, “and to have my family around me to have so much support from everyone here is just amazing. To be part of such a moment in history is something very, very special.”

The Osaka native finished two shots clear of Japan’s Minami Katsu and England’s Charley Hull, who both carded 69s.

Yamashita became the second player this season to make a major championship her first win and joined Hinako Shibuno (2019) to win the AIG Women’s Open.

“Being my first win as well is something that’s very special,” Yamashita said, “and to celebrate with everyone is just an amazing feeling.”

Yamashita has certainly made the most of her first season on tour. In addition to Sunday’s victory, she has made 13 other cuts in 15 starts with six top-10 finishes, including two in major championships. With 840 points, Yamashita sits 68 back of fellow countrywoman Rio Takeda for the LPGA’s Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award.

The leader since Friday, Yamashita was bogey-free until the par-4 17th. Fortunately, she already enjoyed some cushion from Hull. After closing to within a shot with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 14th, Hull found a pot bunker off the tee at 16 en route to a bogey. She carded another on the 17th that set the stage for Yamashita, whose made par on the 18th to secure the win.

“It was a bit unfortunate, but I felt like I was very much in control of my game today,” Hull said. “I don’t feel like I mis-hit any shots out there. I hit it pretty pure today.”

Hull added that she was unsure if she was going to even make the cut this week, noting that she was not hitting the ball well — especially after collapsing several times during July’s Evian Championship. She conceded that she “still wasn’t feeling well” until Sunday leading up to the AIG Women’s Open.

“So I think I done pretty well,” Hull said, “and considering my mindset coming into it, I’m pretty proud of myself.”

Takeda, who carded a 1-under 71 on Sunday to finish at 7 under for the tournament, shared fourth place with South Korea’s A Lim Kim, who shot a 73.

Chinese Taipei’s Wei-Ling Hsu and American Megan Khan each finished at 6 under, while Spanish amateur Paula Martin Sampedro, Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou and England’s Lottie Woad — who won last week’s Women’s Scottish Open in her first professional tournament — rounded out the top 10 at 4 under.