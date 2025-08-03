Driver pronounced dead after truck discovered upside down in East Texas creek

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A 20-year-old man was found dead Sunday evening after his truck was discovered upside down and submerged in a creek west of Jacksonville, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they received a report of a missing person around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The man had last been seen driving his truck, and deputies used license plate reader systems in Tyler, Athens and surrounding areas to try to locate the vehicle.