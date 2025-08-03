Dr. William Thomas Sparrow

Published 1:00 am Sunday, August 3, 2025

Services for William Thomas Sparrow, 88, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.

Dr. Sparrow passed away Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Tyler. He was born February 1, 1937, in New York City, NY to Robert Gordon Sparrow and Elizabeth Thomas Sparrow.

Tom was born in and spent his early childhood in New York City before he and his family moved to Corsicana, Texas, and then, later to Dallas, Texas. Tom graduated from Highland Park High School where he made many lifetime friends with whom he remained in contact throughout his life. Tom went on to attend SMU and, upon graduation, was accepted into Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas. Again, while at Southwestern, Tom made many lifetime friends. After receiving his M.D., Tom spent additional time training at Johns Hopkins and Duke Universities. Once his medical training was completed, Tom moved to Tyler, Texas, where he joined as a partner in Pathology Associates. Tom was a practicing pathologist in Tyler until his retirement.

In 1988, Tom’s life took a serious turn for the better when he married Judy whom he met on a blind date arranged by his lifetime friend from Highland Park, Roy Coffee. Together, Tom and Judy spent 36 loving years together before her death in 2024.

In retirement, Tom spent his time as an avid outdoorsman, golfer, and grandfather to his three grandchildren. He spent countless hours at baseball, soccer, football, basketball, and track events cheering on his grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother and father and by his loving wife, Judy. He is survived by his brother, Bob; his stepson, Brett, his wife Leslie and their three children, Owen, Zane, and Tabitha.

Tom was a kind and generous man and he will be missed by all.

If desired, memorials may be made to the East Texas Food Bank (www.easttexasfoodbank.org).