Clifton Eugene Hughes, Jr., died peacefully on July 30, 2025. Cliff was born March 12, 1940, in Bremen, Georgia, to the late Clifton Eugene Hughes, Sr., and Sadie Morrow Hughes. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Shirley Vance Hughes, for 61 years, and a loving father to their two children. He met Shirley shortly after she was born as their mothers were lifelong friends. Cliff attended public schools in Bremen, where he was an outstanding athlete and captain of the football team. He attended the University of Georgia, where he majored in Business, was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and was a devoted Georgia Bulldog fan. Cliff also developed a lifelong passion for golf while at Georgia. His employment with Warren-Sewell Clothing Company brought him and his family to Tyler, Texas, in 1971. After joining Willow Brook Country Club, he enjoyed the game of golf, made dear friends, and became Club Champion in 1990. Cliff was a member of Fairwood United Methodist Church and a Meals on Wheels volunteer. Affectionately nicknamed “Buddy” by his grandchildren, Cliff’s legacy will live on through his family and friends, and he will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and ability to tell a great story! He is survived by his wife, Shirley Vance Hughes; son, Vance Hughes (Holly) of Houston; grandchildren, Clare Hughes Brast (Hunter) and Kate Hughes; daughter, Lanier Hughes Norman (Phillip) of Dallas; grandchildren, Will Norman and Lily Norman; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy Hughes McEachern (Jim), and his brother James Danny Hughes. After a private family memorial service at Rose Hill Cemetery a celebration of Cliff’s life will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on August 7th at Willow Brook Country Club to which all friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fairwood United Methodist Church, Hospice of East Texas, or Meals on Wheels East Texas.