Published 1:00 am Sunday, August 3, 2025

Adele Lippmann Regan, 91, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2025 in Tyler. She is survived by daughters: Susan Regan Donnenfield of Dallas, Shelley Katz (Sam) of San Antonio; Grandchildren: Regan Lynn Donnenfield (fiancé Corey), Noah Donnenfield (Emily), Jonah Donnenfield, Sarah Katz (Christopher), Lauren Katz (partner Christian), Capt. Gabriella Katz; and Great-Grandchildren: Davis Wren Donnenfield, Sutton Grey Donnenfield, John James Donnenfield, Lydia Adele Sifuentes.

Adele was born on October 29, 1933, to Rae and Isaac “Ike” Lippman in Galveston, Texas where she was the youngest of four sisters- Bayla, Sybil, and Ethel.

She attended The University of Texas in Austin and cherished her sorority years as a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. On October 24, 1954, Adele married the love of her life, John Regan in Galveston at the historic Buccaneer hotel. The following year, John and Adele welcomed their twin daughters, Susan and Shelley Regan, to the world.

In March 1958, John and Adele opened the doors to their first retail store, “Regan’s Smart Fashions,” on the corner of W. Erwin Street and South Broadway Ave. in downtown Tyler. Over the years, they grew the business into a chain of 27 stores across East Texas and Arkansas. Adele worked closely alongside John and served as the Fashion Coordinator and Buyer for Apparel and Cosmetics.

Adele took great pride in creating a home filled with warmth and curated beauty-a place where family and friends could come together and make cherished memories. She delighted in gathering loved ones around the table to celebrate everyday moments and life’s milestones. Her influence is lovingly woven into the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A passionate community leader, Adele devoted her time and talent to local and regional groups. She served as a Bluebird and Campfire Girls leader, PTA secretary at Andy Woods Elementary and Hubbard Middle School, and was a dedicated advocate of the arts. Some of her positions included: board member for the Women’s Symphony League and the Committee of Women’s Symphony Ball, President of Tyler Junior Garden Club, Member of Four Season’s Garden Club, Co-Chairman of The Rose Festival Ball, and Member of Coronations, Teas, and Ladies Luncheons. Her commitment to children’s welfare and education included service on the Board of Children’s Village, the Child Welfare Board, and the Alzheimer’s Alliance. A devoted member of Congregation Beth El in Tyler, Adele served on the Board of Directors as well as a Youth Group Leader and Secretary. An avid reader, she also served as President of the Quairo Literary club.

Adele Regan lived a life of elegance, service, and unwavering love for her family and community. John and Adele celebrated their 65TH anniversary as soulmates surrounded by their dear friends and family in 2019.

The Family would like to thank caregivers Khristine, Adayre, Montana, and Pat.

In lieu of flowers, please send donation to Congregation Beth El Tyler, Children’s Village, Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, and Hospice of East Texas.