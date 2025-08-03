Community gathers at Green Acres Baptist Church for annual Back to School Fair

Children with their new backpacks at the Back-to-School Fair at Green Acres Baptist Church. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Aangel Mckenzie with her son at the annual Back to School Fair at Green Acres Baptist Church. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

A little girl participates in an art activity at the Back-to-School Fair at Green Acres Baptist Church. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

A volunteer helps distribute school supplies to families in need at the annual back-to-school fair. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Hundreds of families came out Saturday to Green Acres Baptist Church for the annual Back-to-School Fair. The event offered free supplies, health resources and activities to help local families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Organizer Ignacio Rodriguez of the Green Acres Baptist Church Español Campus emphasized the importance of the event, especially in light of inflation.

“Everything’s a little more pricey now,” he said. “So anything that we could give from us as a church back to the community is always great.”

The event, which has grown significantly over the years, also serves as an opportunity to spread faith and foster a sense of community.

“We believe in giving back to those who need it most, and this event is a chance to share not only school supplies but also the love of Christ,” Rodriguez added.

For Nancy Enriquez, a volunteer with Green Acres Baptist Church Español Campus, it was her third year helping with the event. Alongside her three teenage children, she assists in providing school supplies to families in need.







“We are so happy to be able to help families in the community, and connect with other organizations for stuff like this,” she said. “We want to reach out to the community and spread the gospel so they can come and learn about Jesus.”

Since its inception, the event has been driven by a primary partnership between Green Acres Baptist Church Español Campus, Texas Children’s Health Plan and Fuzion, a local Spanish radio station. Vndors and organizations also joined to support the event and provide additional resources for attendees.

“We’ve definitely grown… we have more volunteers, more vendors, more food,” Rodriguez said. “Everything is mostly focused for the children… they are what this is all about.”

Representatives from local groups such as the East Texas Crisis Center, Tyler ISD, Viva La Rosa and the Monarca Initiative were also present to provide resources to attendees. Family Circle of Care offered free physicals, while Texas Children’s Health Plan gave away free diapers.

In addition to school supplies, the event offered a range of activities. Children participated in basketball, arts and crafts and prize giveaways, while vendors provided free resources for families preparing for the school year. The worship band Latter Rain provided live music throughout the event.

While many came to ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping, others took the opportunity to enjoy a fun day with their families and connect with the community.

“Since I’ve had my baby, I’ve been a bit of a homebody,” said mom Hermonica Dews. “My mom told us about the event because she set up today, so we decided to come out here… even though it was raining.”

Dews also said she appreciates how much the event helps the community get what they need.

“I think it’s great that it helps some families worry about the school supplies a little less,” she said. “I think the event is a good thing for people to come together and have fun. I’m glad we came.”