Tyler-area shelters participate in National Clear the Shelters Month; Smith County shelter announces new hours

Published 5:30 am Saturday, August 2, 2025

By Jennifer Scott

Planning to visit a local animal shelter in August? You’ll find new hours, special events, and free pet adoptions  — all part of a monthlong push to connect animals with their forever homes.

Smith County Animal Control and Shelter

Smith County Animal Control and Shelter will launch new lobby hours beginning Monday, Aug. 4. The shelter will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a daily closure for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Weekend hours remain unchanged; the shelter will continue to be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Previously, public access was limited to 1 to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Tyler Animal Services

Tyler Animal Services is offering free dog and cat adoptions throughout August through a separate, local donation campaign benefiting Breckenridge Village, a residential community for adults with intellectual disabilities.

In lieu of the standard $120 dog or $80 cat adoption fee, Tyler is accepting $50 worth of G- or PG-rated movies, word search books, coloring books, colored pencils, or Sharpie markers. All adopted pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.



Clear the Shelters

As part of Clear the Shelters Month, Smith County Animal Control will also host its annual Clear the Shelters adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is part of a nationwide effort to connect adoptable pets with loving homes and raise awareness for local shelters.

Smith County Animal Control and Shelter
322 E. Ferguson Street, Tyler
smith-county.com/government/departments/animal-control/animal-listings
Phone: 903-266-4303

Tyler Animal Services
4218 Chandler Hwy, Tyler
cityoftyler.org/government/departments/animal-services/pets-available-for-adoption
 Phone: 903-535-0045

Pets Fur People
1823 County Road 386, Tyler
petsfurpeople.org
Phone: 903-597-2471

To find more participating shelters or learn how to support the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign, visit www.cleartheshelters.com.

 

