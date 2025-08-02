Tyler Legacy’s Hable, Garner earn baseball all-state honorable mention

Swipe or click to see more

BRYAN — Tyler Legacy teammates Nolan Hable (relief pitcher) and Simeon Garner (first base) earned honorable mention honors on Saturday with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Baseball Team.

The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.

Hable finished with a 6-1 record and three saves for Legacy. He had a 2.10 earned run average, 45 strikeouts and 21 walks in 31 innings pitched.

Garner hit .327 with four home runs, seven doubles, a triple, 32 RBI, 18 runs scored and three stolen bases.

San Antonio Lady Bird Johnson shortstop Kayson Cunningham was the player of the year.

Johnson batted .509 with 23 extra base hits, 27 runs batted in and he scored 39 runs. He stole 21 bases in 25 attempts. Johnson had committed to the University of Texas, but he was taken in the first round of the major league draft by Arizona with the 18th overall pick and signed for $4,581,900, reported mlb.com’s Jim Callis.







Coach of the Year honors was shared by Eddie Cornblum of Waco Midway and Michael Oros of Humble Kingwood.

BLUE BELL/TSWA

CLASS 6A ALL-STATE BASEBALL

Player of the Year – Kayson Cunningham, San Antonio Lady Bird Johnson

Co-Coaches of the Year – Eddie Cornblum, Waco Midway and Michael Oros, Humble Kingwood

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Karson Reeder, Tomball, jr.; Taylor Tracey, Dripping Springs, sr.; Colt Holmes, Waco Midway, sr.

Relief pitcher – Cash Scarborough, Houston Memorial, jr.

Catcher – (tie) Catcher Hopkins, Tomball, jr. and Jacob Delgadillo, PSJA, sr.

First baseman – Blake Beheler, George Ranch, sr.

Second baseman – Holland Page, Austin Westlake, sr.

Shortstop – Kayson Cunningham, San Antonio Lady Bird Johnson, sr.

Third baseman – Hector Cadena, Laredo United, soph.

Outfielders – Nathan Johnson, Katy Seven Lakes, sr.; Graham Charboneau, Kingwood, sr.; Blaine Bullard, Klein Cain, sr.

Designated hitter – Zadin Cannon, Willis, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Emerson McKnight, Flower Mound Marcus, sr.; Bryce Krenek, Katy Taylor, jr.; C.J. Sampson, Tomball, jr.

Relief pitcher – Calef Holifield, The Woodlands, sr.

Catcher – Masa Chilcutt, San Antonio Johnson, sr.

First baseman – Brady Quinn, Waco Midway, sr.

Second baseman – David Litle, Waco Midway, sr.

Shortstop – Nico Partida, Pearland, sr. and TJ Woodson, Waco Midway, sr.

Third baseman – Tristan Ciechanowicz, Dripping Springs, sr.

Outfielders – William Hill, Summer Creek, sr.; Juelz Martinez, Pasadena Dobie, sr.; Will Van Wie, Houston Memorial, sr.

Designated hitter – (tie) Chris Alsobrooks, Round Rock, sr. and Ryan Mason, San Antonio O’Connor, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers – Jaxon Baptist, El Paso Coronado, sr.; Erich Daigle, The Woodlands, sr.; (tie) Grant Sperandio, Houston Memorial, soph.; and Peyton Peoples, Royce City, jr.

Relief pitcher – Blake Cox, Dripping Springs, jr.

Catcher – Kolton Christie, Frenship, jr.

First baseman – Josue Munoz, Mesquite, sr.

Second baseman – Brody Fortunato, Klein Oak, soph.

Shortstop – (tie) Cole Koeninger, Keller, jr.; Hudson Hartgrove, Cedar Ridge, sr.; and Caden Callaway, Kingwood, sr.

Third baseman – (tie) Ty Powell, Houston Fulshear, sr.; and Tanner Carson, Southlake Carroll, sr.

Outfielders – Ben Wilson, El Paso Coronado, jr.; Jake Earnest, Houston Memorial, jr.; Brandon Gomez, El Paso Eastwood, sr.

Designated hitter – Dominic Hurley, Dripping Springs, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers – Ethan Baiotto, Southlake Carroll, sr.; Danny Bustamante, Arlington, jr.; Jesse Garza, PSJA, soph.; Ty Higginbotham, Humble Atascocita, jr.; Tyler Holmes, Rowlett, sr.; Ben Mayorga, Humble Kingwood, sr.; Evan Mihaly, Clear Lake, jr.; Brody Potts, Waco Midway, jr.; Kaleb Rogers, San Antonio Reagan, sr.; Owen Skinner, Mansfield Legacy, sr.; Hunter Vincent, Prosper, sr.; Cooper Webb, Lake Travis, jr.; Jordan Yalowsky, Clemens, sr.; Connor Udland, Katy, sr.

Relief pitchers – Ian Alper, Clear Creek, sr.; Nolan Hable, Tyler Legacy, sr.

Catchers – Jeff Claycomb, Rowlett, jr.; Trenton Flores, Clear Brook, sr.; Mikey Hoehner, Langham Creek, jr.; Ricky Montijo, Buda Johnson, sr.; Matthew Pazak, Round Rock Stony Point, sr.; Blake Risko, Humble Kingwood, sr.; Jax Robinson, Waxahachie, jr.; Hunter Taylor, New Caney, sr. Zachary Tuxhorn, Clear Lake, sr.; Tate Williams, San Antonio Brandeis, sr.

First baseman – Andrew De Leon, Laredo Alexander, sr.; Zachary Evans, Garland Sachse, sr.; Simeon Garner, Tyler Legacy, sr.; Kanyon Miller, Vandegrift, sr.; Carter Nannini, Katy Seven Lakes, sr.; Cal Warren, Odessa Permian, sr.

Second baseman – Cole Edwards, Humble Atascocita, jr.; Adam Hawrylak, Flower Mound, sr.; Ried Kilgo, Lake Travis, sr.; Ivan Marron, La Joya, sr.; Bammer Maes, Prosper Rock Hill, sr.; Traigh Perry, Dripping Springs, sr.

Shortstops – Bo Caraway, Cy-Fair, sr.; Jake Fults, Dallas Jesuit, sr.; Derek Garcia, Los Fresnos, sr.; Lucas Franco, Katy Cinco Ranch, sr.; Derek Garcia, Los Fresnos, sr.; Sam Kennedy, San Antonio Churchill, soph.; Lubin Rincon, Alvin Shadow Creek, soph.; Hayden Willey, Ridge Point, sr.

Third basemen – Landon Ellstrom, Cypress Ranch, sr.; Alejandro Ervesun, Clear Lake, sr.; Brody Mattox, Prosper, sr.; Nelson Molina, Lake Travis, jr.; Isaac Rios, South Grand Prairie, sr.; Jake Usrey, Rowlett, soph.

Outfielders – Braxton Barber, Dallas Jesuit, sr.; Wyatt Bickers, Lake Travis, sr.; Andres Cordero, Midland Legacy, sr.; JT Darden, Cypress Woods, jr.; Isaiah Henderson, Arlington Bowie, sr.; Brady Ladusau, Rockwall-Heath, sr.; Roman Martinez, Laredo United South; Cole Neatherlin, Midland Legacy, sr.; Kaden Robardey, Prosper, sr.; Asa Sampson, Clear Creek, sr.; Thomas Schnabel, Buda Johnson, sr.

Designated hitter – Luke Billings, Prosper, sr.; Charlie Wilson, Dallas Jesuit, sr.