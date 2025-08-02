Tyler author seeing success with best-selling book

Nakeia Burrell, a Tyler native, CPA and top-producing realtor, is celebrating the continued success of her best-selling book, “Leading With Faith: Unveiling Daniel’s Path to Success and Everlasting Impact,” which has earned high rankings on Amazon and 5-star reviews from readers.

“I’m truly humbled and deeply inspired by the number of people who say Leading With Faith is exactly what’s needed today,” Burrell said. “Hearing from current and aspiring leaders across all fields that the book speaks to their challenges and encourages them means so much to me – that was my goal: to help leaders and aspiring leaders in every field.”

Drawing from the life and leadership of the biblical figure Daniel, Burrell offers practical guidance for business owners, healthcare professionals, educators, community leaders, faith-based leaders and emerging professionals.

“What I hope readers truly take from ‘Leading With Faith’ is the powerful example of Daniel – how he stayed strong in his faith, held tight to his integrity, and always put service to God and others first in his leadership journey,” Burrell said. “By keeping those same values at the center of our own paths, I believe we can face any challenge with purpose, and make a lasting and positive difference, which is the approach I have always strived to live by.”

The book currently ranks #23 in Career Advancement & Professional Development, #76 in Religious Ethics (Books), and #85 in Religious Studies Education on Amazon. With a perfect 5.0-star rating, it’s resonating with readers who seek to lead with purpose, faith, and professional excellence.

“I’m… grateful for the positive feedback, five-star reviews, and strong Amazon rankings,” Burrell added. “It’s a true blessing to see this message making a real impact.”







Burrell, recognized in both the business and real estate communities, combines financial expertise with spiritual insight in her writing. “This book encourages people to lead with courage and conviction, no matter the setting,” she said.

“Leading With Faith” is available in paperback, hardback, and Kindle formats on Amazon.