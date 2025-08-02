Two Longview golfers qualify for Texas Mid-Amateur

Longview golfers Noah Summers and Jonathan Walgama earn berths in the 42nd Texas Mid-Amateur Tournament during a qualifying tournament on Tuesday at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.

It was an East 2 qualifier.

Summers and Walgama were two of the six qualifiers for the Texas Golf Association event, which is scheduled for Sept. 5-7 at Champions Golf Club in Houston.

Scott Maurer, of Dallas, led the qualifiers with a 4-under 67.

He was followed by Summers (1-under 70), Dallas’ Jack Kelly (even 71), Dallas’ Ryan Kearns (even 71), Arlington’s Steve Rowe (1-over 72) and Walgama (2-over 73).

Alternates include: 1, Corey Leedy, Fort Worth, 2-over 73; 2, Ryan Zamorano, Dallas, 2-over 73; and former Tylerite Jeffrey Juillerat, Fort Worth, 3-over 74.