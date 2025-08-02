Red Sox walk off with 10th-inning win over Astros

BOSTON — Roman Anthony’s single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove in Wilyer Abreu with the game-winning run as the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to three games by beating the Houston Astros 2-1 Friday night.

Abreu starting the inning at second base as the automatic runner and moved to third on a fielder’s choice before Anthony singled against Bennett Sousa (5-1).

Christian Walker hit his 14th home run of the season for Houston. Walker’s home run came against Boston starter Cooper Criswell with two outs in the second inning.

After Walker’s home run put Houston up 1-0, Boston tied the game, 1-1, when Trevor Story scored from third on a sacrifice fly by Abreu in the seventh.

Criswell made his first start of the season for the Red Sox and limited Houston to one run on seven hits in seven innings. He entered Friday’s game with a 5.06 ERA in six relief appearances with Boston this year, and is 4-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) with Triple-A Worcester.

Greg Weissert (4-3) pitched a scoreless 10th to earn the win.







Houston starter Hunter Brown also allowed one run in seven innings. He gave up four hits, struck out six and walked one.

Houston shortstop Jeremy Pena collected three hits – all singles – after being activated from the 10-day injured list (ribs) Friday. He was in the lineup for the first time since June 27.

Pena was joined on the left side of the infield by Carlos Correa, who was acquired in a trade with Minnesota on Thursday and played third base. Correa was 0-for-4 in his first game back with the Astros, who drafted him first overall in the 2012 MLB Draft.

Jesus Sanchez added two hits for Houston. Sanchez was one of three players the Astros landed at Thursday’s trade deadline.

The Red Sox received two hits from both Anthony and Alex Bregman, who was playing against his former team for the first time since signing with Boston in the offseason.