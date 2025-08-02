Pre-trial for man accused of killing girlfriend, setting house on fire set for September

A Tyler man accused of killing his girlfriend by throwing gasoline on her and setting her house on fire is now on trial in a Smith County courtroom.

The trial for Gregory Bargaineer, who is charged with murder for the death of Marilyn Janis McEachin, began Friday. Bargaineer was arrested Nov. 18 after turning himself in for the death of Marilyn Janis McEachin, who was found in the back of her house on Shady Trail Drive that same morning. He was initially charged with murder and arson.