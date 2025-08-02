MLB roundup: Down 9-0 in first, Rockies shock Pirates 17-16

Brenton Doyle capped a five-run ninth inning with a two-run home run, and the Colorado Rockies rallied after giving up nine runs in the first to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-16 on Friday night in Denver.

Hunter Goodman also went deep in the ninth, Warming Bernabel had four hits — including a three-run home run and his first career triple — and Ezequiel Tovar tied a franchise record with four doubles for Colorado.

For the Pirates, Oneil Cruz hit a grand slam, Andrew McCutchen homered and finished with three hits and five RBIs, Nick Gonzales had four hits and Bryan Reynolds and Isiah Kiner-Falefa finished with three hits apiece.

Colorado starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela was chased from the game after recording just two outs, allowing seven runs on eight hits.

Marlins 13, Yankees 12

With one out in the ninth, Xavier Edwards scored from third base on a swinging bunt by Agustin Ramirez as host Miami rallied for a wild walk-off win over New York.







The Marlins trailed 9-4 before scoring six runs in the seventh inning. They also entered the bottom of the ninth down 12-10. All-Star Kyle Stowers led Miami with a grand slam, and Javier Sanoja homered twice.

The Yankees acquired three relief pitchers at Thursday’s trade deadline — Jake Bird, David Bednar and Camilo Doval — and they combined to give up nine runs on Friday. Doval (4-3) took the loss and blew his fifth save of the season, allowing three ninth-inning runs, one of which was earned.

Brewers 16, Nationals 9

Blake Perkins homered twice and William Contreras had five hits, including his third homer in two games, as visiting Milwaukee beat Washington in a slugfest.

Andrew Vaughn had a home run among his three hits and Andruw Monasterio had four hits for Milwaukee, which pounded out 25 hits and has won four of five. The Brewers had two five-run innings, getting enough cushion to stave off a five-run Washington ninth.

Paul DeJong homered and CJ Abrams had three hits for the Nationals, who lost their third straight despite delivering 15 hits of their own.

Cubs 1, Orioles 0

Carson Kelly had two hits and Ian Happ drove in the lone run of the game as host Chicago made quick work of Baltimore for its fourth win in six games.

Cade Horton allowed just two hits over five shutout innings for Chicago, striking out three and extending his shutout streak to 17 2/3 innings over his past three starts. With Horton dealing, the Cubs put away the Orioles in one hour and 49 minutes, which tied the fastest game in MLB this season.

Adley Rutschman doubled to lead Baltimore, which could not take advantage of a strong start by Trevor Rogers. The left-hander put forth his best start of the season, giving up one run on just four hits over eight innings while striking out a season-best eight against no walks.

Reds 3, Braves 2

Will Benson had a rare home run among his two hits to lead Cincinnati over visiting Atlanta in the second game of the three-game series.

Benson, who scored twice, drove in a pair of runs and stole a base before he crossed the plate on a Matt McLain two-out single in the sixth for the game’s first run.

Reds right-hander Brady Singer (9-8) set a season high with 10 strikeouts while allowing just four hits and a walk over six shutout innings. Braves right-hander Bryce Elder (4-8) gave up two runs on four hits over 6 2/3 innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

Phillies 5, Tigers 4

Bryson Stott logged just one hit, but it delivered his second RBI of the day to help Philadelphia rally past visiting Detroit.

Trailing 4-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth, Otto Kemp doubled in the tying run before Stott beat out an infield single to score what became the game-winning run. Kemp and Nick Castellanos each had two hits for Philadelphia.

Gleyber Torres had a three-run homer for the Tigers, whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Wenceel Perez added two hits, including a solo home run.

Royals 9, Blue Jays 3

Michael Wacha pitched eight strong innings, Bobby Witt Jr. hit a three-run homer and visiting Kansas City defeated Toronto.

Wacha (5-9) allowed one run and three hits, finishing with seven shutout innings after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tagged him for a first-inning home run.

Witt Jr. was one of four Royals who homered as Mike Yastrzemski, Adam Frazier and Salvador Perez also had home runs in the victory.

Guardians 3, Twins 2 (10 innings)

Kyle Manzardo had two hits, including a walk-off RBI single to left field to lift Cleveland to a home win over Minnesota.

Jose Ramirez singled in a run and had a stolen base to become the first primary third baseman, and 17th-ever player, with 275 steals and 275 home runs in a career. Steven Kwan and Brayan Rocchio each had two hits for the Guardians, who won for the 15th time in 21 games.

Austin Martin went 3-for-5 to lead the way for the Twins, who dropped their third straight and lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Dodgers 5, Rays 0

Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer and doubled in two runs, Clayton Kershaw tossed six shutout innings, and visiting Los Angeles opened a three-game series with a win against Tampa Bay.

Freeman went 2-for-4 and homered in back-to-back games and reached base safely in 17 straight contests.

Christopher Morel and Jonny DeLuca each had two hits, leading the way for a Rays team that has dropped four straight games and 10 of 14 since the All-Star break.

Giants 4, Mets 3 (10 innings)

Dominic Smith entered as a pinch-hitter in the top of the 10th inning and delivered a run-scoring single that allowed visiting San Francisco to escape with a win over New York.

The Giants snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory despite blowing a three-run lead and the Mets loading the bases in the home half of the 10th.

Casey Schmitt and Patrick Bailey each had RBI doubles for San Francisco, while New York’s Pete Alonso recorded a home run and two RBIs.

Red Sox 2, Astros 1 (10 innings)

Roman Anthony’s single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove in Wilyer Abreu with the game-winning run as Boston extended its winning streak to three games by beating visiting Houston.

Abreu started the inning at second base as the automatic runner and moved to third on a fielder’s choice before Anthony singled against Bennett Sousa (5-1). Cooper Criswell made his first start of the season for the Red Sox and limited Houston to one run on seven hits in seven innings.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena collected three singles after being activated from the 10-day injured list (ribs) Friday. He was in the lineup for the first time since June 27. Carlos Correa started at third base and went 0-for-4 in his first game back with the Astros after being acquired from Minnesota at the deadline.

Padres 4, Cardinals 1

Nick Pivetta allowed just one hit in seven innings and Jackson Merrill capped a four-run fifth inning with a two-run single as San Diego beat visiting St. Louis for its sixth straight win.

Pivetta walked none and struck out five as he lowered his ERA to 2.73. New acquisition Mason Miller pitched a scoreless eighth and MLB saves leader Robert Suarez worked the ninth for his 31st save in 35 chances. The Padres took advantage of two St. Louis errors in the decisive fifth.

Matthew Liberatore (6-9) matched Pivetta pitch-for-pitch for four innings. Willson Contreras gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead when he cracked his 15th homer of the year to start the top of the fifth.

Mariners 4, Rangers 3

J.P. Crawford hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as Seattle rallied to defeat visiting Texas.

Dominic Canzone led off the inning with a single and Crawford lined a 2-0 fastball from Robert Garcia (1-6) over the right field wall to give the Mariners the walk-off victory. Eduard Bazardo (5-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

The Rangers did all their damage in the third inning, a three-run burst capped by Marcus Semien’s RBI double.

White Sox 6, Angels 3

Andrew Benintendi homered and doubled, and Chicago hit four home runs en route to a victory over Los Angeles in the opener of a three-game series in Anaheim, Calif.

Lenyn Sosa went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs and Colson Montgomery and Josh Rojas also homered for the White Sox, who won their second straight game while improving to 9-4 since the All-Star break. Miguel Vargas added two hits and scored a run.

Gustavo Campero hit a two-run homer and Nolan Schanuel had two hits for the Angels.

Athletics 5, Diamondbacks 1

Shea Langeliers had three hits, including a two-run homer during a four-run first inning, to lead the Athletics over Arizona in West Sacramento, Calif.

Tyler Soderstrom had two hits and an RBI and Brent Rooker and Carlos Cortes also drove in runs as the Athletics won their third consecutive game and the seventh in their past eight. Jacob Lopez tossed five shutout innings for the A’s.

Corbin Carroll had an RBI and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alek Thomas each had two hits as Arizona extended its season-worst losing streak to six games. The Diamondbacks have dropped nine of their past 10 games.