MLB Glance

Published 12:12 am Saturday, August 2, 2025

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

New York Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 5:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Detroit (undecided) at Philadelphia (Sanchez 9-3), 6 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 6-7) at San Diego (Cease 3-10), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 6-7) at Seattle (Evans 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8) at Los Angeles Angels (Kochanowicz 3-9), 3:07 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 3-7) at Athletics (undecided), 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Colorado (Blalock 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (undecided) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-4), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (undecided) at New York Mets (Montas 3-1), 12:40 p.m.

New York Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 4-5), 12:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-1), 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 5-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 11-5), 12:37 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Washington (Lord 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Yamamoto 9-7) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-1), 11:10 a.m.

Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Boston (Giolito 7-2), 10:35 a.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 2-2) at San Diego (Vasquez 3-4), 9:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-4) at Los Angeles Angels (Hendricks 6-7), 9:07 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-12) at Athletics (Ginn 2-2), 9:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 5-8) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-3), 6:15 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 10-2) at Seattle (Castillo 8-6), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (undecided) at New York Mets (Senga 7-3), 3:10 p.m.

New York Yankees (Schlittler 1-1) at Miami (Perez 3-3), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (undecided) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-9), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Gordon 4-3) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0) at Washington (Irvin 8-5), 3:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 10-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-4), 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-8) at Colorado (Gomber 0-5), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 5-4) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-1), 2:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 5-7), 1:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Snell 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-5), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco 4, New York Mets 3, 10 innings

Miami 13, New York Yankees 12

New York Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 4

New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

San Diego 5, New York Mets 0