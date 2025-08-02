Miyu Yamashita takes slim lead into final round at Women’s Open

Miyu Yamashita of Japan maintained her lead through three rounds of the AIG Women’s Open despite stumbling to a 2-over par 74 on Saturday at Porthcawl, Wales.

After holding a three-shot lead through the midway point of the tournament, Yamashita was at 9-under par through three rounds as her advantage was narrowed to a single shot heading into Sunday’s final round.

A Lim Kim moved into second place at 8 under after a 5-under par 67 in the third round after a nine-hole stretch when she compiled four birdies. Andrea Lee of the United States also shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday and was alone in third place at 7 under.

A group of four tied for fourth place at 6 under included Japan’s Minami Katsu and Rio Takeda, England’s Charley Hull and American Megan Khang.

Yamashita breezed to a 7-under par 65 in the second round to move into the lead but struggled to find that form Saturday. She was 1 over on the front nine with a bogey and eight pars. She was 1 over again on an eventful back nine that included three bogeys and two birdies.

Yamashita was even par for the round through 13 holes until she recorded a pair of bogey 5s at No. 14 and 16.







Yamashita and Takeda, who was alone in second place through two rounds, were the only members of the top 10 on the leaderboard to shoot over par Saturday. Takeda, who was Yamashita’s playing partner, also was 2 over.

Katsu had the low round of the day at 7-under 65 to put herself into contention by moving up 31 spots on the leaderboard. She got off to a slow start with a pair of bogeys on the first two holes before going on a red-hot run.

Starting with a birdie 3 at No. 4, Katsu was 9 under over her final 15 holes in a stretch that included an eagle 3 at No. 6.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda stumbled to a 2-under 74 on Saturday to leave her at even par for the tournament in a tie for 36th place.

England’s Lottie Woad, who turned pro last week then won the Women’s Scottish Open, shot a 1-under 71 and is at 3 under for the weekend to sit in a seven-way tie for 11th place.

Defending champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand shot a 2-under 70 and was tied for 36th at even par.