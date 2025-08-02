J.P. Crawford walk-off homer lifts Mariners past Rangers

SEATTLE — J.P. Crawford hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied to defeat the visiting Texas Rangers 4-3 Friday night.

Dominic Canzone led off the inning with a single and Crawford lined a 2-0 fastball from Robert Garcia (1-6) over the right field wall to give the Mariners the walk-off victory.

Eduard Bazardo (5-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the victory.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the second inning. With one out, Eugenio Suarez reached on an infield chopper and Jorge Polanco lined a single to right, putting runners at the corners. A walk to Canzone loaded the bases before Rangers starter Jack Leiter fanned Crawford. Rookie Cole Young walked to bring home Suarez, but Leiter struck out Randy Arozarena to get out of the jam with no further damage.

The Rangers did all their damage against Mariners starter Logan Gilbert in the top of the third. Joc Pederson, who entered the game 0-for-24 against the Mariners this season, led off and was grazed on the hand by a pitch. Former Mariner Rowdy Tellez grounded a double down the first base line, with Pederson scoring from first when Canzone bobbled the ball in right field. Tellez took third on Jonah Heim’s groundout and scored on Josh Smith’s grounder into left field. With two outs, Marcus Semien doubled into the left-center gap to make it 3-1.

The Mariners pulled within a run in the fifth after Young drew a leadoff walk and Cal Raleigh did the same an out later. After Julio Rodriguez grounded into a forceout, Josh Naylor doubled down the left field line to score Young. Suarez flied out to the warning track in center to end the inning, stranding the tying run at third.







Leiter allowed two runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings, with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Gilbert went six innings and gave up three runs on five hits. He didn’t walk a batter and fanned seven.