Tyler ISD’s Rachel Fox named 2025 W.T. ‘Doc’ Ballard Award recipient

The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) on Friday announced the 2025 W. T. “Doc” Ballard Award for Excellence in Public Health, our highest accolade for outstanding service contributing significantly to the enhancement of public health.

Rachel Fox, BSN, RN, who serves as the Director of Health Services for the Tyler Independent School District is the recipient of the 2025 W. T. “Doc” Ballard Award.

“Doc” Ballard, a registered professional engineer for the Texas Department of Health and mentor to NET Health, was a leader in protecting the health of the public. His expertise and administrative skills ensured the environmental controls crucial to the quality and safety of public drinking water and public food service, proper disposal of waste, and the monitoring of radiation.

Judges for the selection of the annual “Doc” Ballard Award include two members from the Northeast Texas Public Health District’s Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer of NET Health, one representative from the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 4/5 North and one representative from the Smith County AgriLife Extension Office.

Fox’s professional journey began after she graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) at East Texas Baptist University (ETBU). She then held multiple roles at the Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, joining their Trauma Performance Improvement team.

As Director of Health Services since 2017, Fox has led her department through significant public health challenges while expanding critical services that impact thousands of lives daily.







“Rachel exemplifies the heart of public health through her unwavering commitment to the well-being of the 18,700 students and 2,700 staff across Tyler ISD,” NET Health said in a news release.

NET Health said Fox’s leadership has brought meaningful programs to life, such as the development of “Care Closets” at secondary campuses to provide students with essential hygiene products and clothing items that restore dignity and meets basic needs for student health and success.

“Her work in promoting staff wellness to Tyler ISD employees, wellness apps, on-site fitness initiatives, and partnerships with NET Health demonstrate her comprehensive approach to community health,” NET Health said. “Rachel’s passion for education and safety was equally evident when she implemented CPR and Stop the Bleed training for staff, empowering schools to respond confidently in emergencies; Tyler ISD nurses have become a frontline resource for both preventive care and crisis response.”

NET Health said Fox “finds the greatest reward in everyday victories, such as a kid seeing clearly for the first time with new glasses, a student walking confidently with new prosthetics, or simply witnessing improved student wellness across Tyler ISD campuses. Rachel Fox’s life and career are defined by servant leadership, resilience, and genuine love for the children and community of Tyler ISD.”