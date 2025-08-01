Spring Hill’s Garrett Methvin named Class 4A Co-Coach of the Year; area players earn all-state recognition

Spring Hill's Garrett Methvin was named co-Coach of the Year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State Baseball Team released on Thursday. (Audrey Blaschke/Henderson News)

Spring Hill’s Garrett Methvin, who led the Panthers to the program’s first state title, was named co-Coach of the Year on Thursday with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State Baseball Team.

Methvin, who led Spring Hill to the Class 4A Division II title, shared Coach of the Year honors with Steve Chapman of 4A Division I champion Corpus Christi Calallen.

Voting was conducted by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.

Spring Hill also had first-team selections with third baseman Trent Thompson and designated hitter Trenton Beall to go along with second team picks Landon Bartell (pitcher) and Travis Allen (outfield) and third team selection Grant Burton (pitcher).

Other East Texans selected to the elite team were Pleasant Grove outfielder Hunter Rose (first team), Pleasant Grove second baseman Jarret Halter (second team), Pleasant Grove third baseman Spencer Browning (third team) and honorable mention picks Ethan Foster of Bullard (pitcher), Cade Moore of Carthage (pitcher), Ty McCoy of Lindale (second base), Rawley Hinch of Van (third base), Grady Baetz of Van (outfield), Jace Elrod of Pleasant Grove (outfield) and Cale Preston of Carthage (outfield).

Methvin led Spring Hill to a 35-7 record and a 5-3 win over Wimberley in the 4A Division II championship game. The Panthers defeated Canton (8-0, 6-3), Farmersville (14-0, 11-0), Van Alstyne (10-0), Carthage (0-4, 10-3, 7-5) and Brock (7-6, 2-0) to reach the championship game.







Methvin is 104-59-4 in his coaching career, including a 92-27-3 record at Spring Hill.

Thompson hit .421 for the Panthers with a home run, 18 doubles, 31 RBI, 20 runs scored and eight stolen bases. Beall hit .469 with eight doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, 24 runs scored, six walks and five stolen bases. Bartell was 6-0 on the mound with a 1.20 earned run average, 31 strikeouts and six walks in 35 innings pitched, and he was the winning pitcher and state championship game MVP in the title match against Wimberley.

Allen hit .322 with eight doubles, four triples, 28 RBI, 45 runs scored, 25 walks, 11 hit by pitches and 29 stolen bases while making no errors in 75 chances in the outfield.

Burton was 12-2 on the mound with a 1.22 ERA, 104 strikeouts and 33 walks in 80 innings pitched while also hitting .304 with a home run, three doubles, three triples, 32 RBI, 23 runs scored, nine stolen bases and four strikeouts all season.

Moore carved out a 10-1 record on the mound for Carthage with a 1.39 ERA, 46 strikeouts and 25 walks in 70.1 innings pitched. Preston was a .391 hitter with three doubles, three triples, 28 RBI, 31 runs scored and nine stolen bases.

Canyon Lake shortstop Carter Williams and Calallen outfielder Chase Lynch shared Player of the Year honors.

Williams hit .459 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 45 RBI, and the Texas Tech signee also scored 42 runs while going 6-0 as a pitcher with 123 strikeouts in 76.2 innings.

Lynch hit .528 with 17 doubles, eight triples, 42 RBI and 51 runs scored. The McMurry signee hit .481 in the postseason and was also 5-0 on the mound with a 1.47 ERA.

BLUE BELL/TSWA

CLASS 4A ALL-STATE BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Evan O’Connor, Brock, jr.; Holding Herring, Mineral Wells, sr.; Collier Carroll, Calallen, jr.; Relief pitcher – Cody Andrade, Calallen, sr.; Catcher – Colton Blakley, Life Waxahachie, sr.; First baseman – Blake Quinn, Calallen, jr.; Second baseman – Sebastian Martinez, Benbrook, jr.; Shortstop – Carter Williams, Canyon Lake, sr.; Third baseman – Trent Thompson, Spring Hill, sr.; Outfielders – Chase Lynch, Calallen, sr.; Jesse Rusinek, Brock, sr.; (tie) Ty Taber, Krum, sr. and Hunter Rose Texarkana Pleasant Grove, jr.; Designated hitter – Trenton Beall, Spring Hill.; Co-players of the year – Williams, Canyon Lake and Lynch, Calallen; Co-coaches of the year – Steve Chapman, Calallen and Garrett Methvin, Longview Spring Hill

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Jesse Rusinek, Brock, sr.; Landon Bartell, Spring Hill, sr.; Brady Broeckel, Celina, sr.; Relief pitcher – (tie) Clay Mitchell, Sinton, jr. and Ryder Taylor, Graham, sr.; Catcher – Colt Brown, Geronimo Navarro, sr.; First baseman – (tie) Dean Hannah, China Spring, sr. and Tell Bryant, Hereford, sr.; Second baseman – Jarret Halter, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, sr.; Shortstop – Kash Wood, Sinton, sr.; Third baseman – Obed Reyes, Seminole, sr.; Outfielders –Travis Allen, Spring Hill, jr.; Elijah Farley, Navarro, sr.; Dylan Bohike, San Antonio Davenport, sr.; Designated hitter – Drayton Mitchell, Calallen, jr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers – Grant Burton, Spring Hill, sr.; Cade Segura, Pleasanton, sr.; Brady Smedshammer, Lorena, sr.; Relief pitcher –Jaden Moreno, Floresville, jr.; Catcher – (tie) Hayden Johnson, Decatur, sr.; Caleb Carrizales, Lorena, sr.; and Tripp Mahaney, Graham, jr.; First baseman – Marco Bandiero, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, sr.

Second baseman – Greyson Brooks, China Spring, sr.; Shortstop – (tie) Spencer Browning, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, jr.; Carson Allen, Canyon, jr.; Third baseman – (tie) James Dorotik, El Campo, sr.; Max Lara, Tuloso-Midway, sr.; Outfielders – Dillon Keyes, Krum, sr.; Jacob Burris, Canyon, sr.; Nick Flores, Somerset, jr.

Designated hitter – Ahmad Riley, Manor New Tech, soph.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers – Tabor Anderson, Godley, soph.; Ozbie Buentello, Tuloso-Midway, sr.; Owen Curtis, Salado, sr.; Ethan Foster, Bullard, jr.; Jacob Hinojosa, China Spring, fr.; Cade Moore, Carthage, sr.; Calvin Phelps, Lampasas, jr.; Graeson Register, Greenwood, jr.; Parker Seago, Little Cypress Mauriceville, sr.; Lane Schulz, El Campo, sr.; Catchers – Miguel Bermudez, El Paso Riverside, sr.; Erik Flores, Tuloso-Midway, sr.; Fred Kirschner, Columbia, sr.; Max Neff, Pampa, jr.; CJ Riojas, Bridge City, jr.; Julian Suarez, Sinton, soph.; Diego Tagliaferro, Aubrey, jr.; Cutter Warren, Lufkin Hudson, jr.; First basemen – Max Burris, Eagle Mountain, jr.; Anthony Frausto III, San Antonio Davenport, fr.; Daylon Jefcoats, Andrews, sr.; Tanner Madara, Benbrook, soph.; Gavin Massey, Joshua, sr.; Clayton Stehling, El Campo, sr.; Second basemen – Brody Cole, Salado, sr.; Shaun Malone, Life Waxahachie, jr.; Ty McCoy, Lindale, sr.; Mateo Sanchez, Lubbock Estacado, sr.; Noah Zamora, Hereford, sr.; Shortstops – Ethan Bentley, West Plains, sr.; Dylan Dominguez, Greenwood, sr.; Rowin Donaldson, Seminole, sr.; Brent Ian Szczuroski, Hidalgo, sr.; Jose Nunez, El Paso Riverside, sr.; Grant Thrasher, Columbia, sr.; Third basemen – JJ Arredondo, Pleasanton, sr.; Barrett Fallon, San Antonio Davenport, jr. Rawly Hinch, Van, soph.; Luke McLeod, Hardin-Jefferson, sr.; Ty Rigsby, Bullard, jr.; Jed Ross, Decatur, sr.; Ty Thames, Wimberley, sr.; Outfielders – Dylan Arriaga, Sinton, soph.; Grady Baetz, Van, sr.; Andrew Bellinio, Canyon, soph.; Hudson Brown, China Spring, fr.; Jace Elrod, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, jr.; Hudson Leonard, Sunnyvale, soph.; Byron McClure, Godley, sr.; Joshua Olivas, El Paso Riverside, sr.; Cale Preston, Carthage, sr.

Designated hitters – Hudson Griffin, Lorena, sr.; Aiden Lozano, Robstown, jr.; Sebastian Marin, Aubrey, jr.; Ethan Robledo, Salado, jr.