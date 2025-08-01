Rockwall’s Watkins captures 55th Texas State Open

Swipe or click to see more

Grace Community School graduate Cameron Phillips was presented the Northern Texas PGA Foundation $5,000 scholarship. He is shown with his family. ((Phil Hicks/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

) Top finishers at the 55th M&P Group Texas State Open on Friday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club were (from left) Grant Doggett, of Beach City, (low amateur), champion Matthew Watkins, of Rockwall, and Brandon Bingaman, PGA assistant professional at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, (PGA Professional Division). ((Phil Hicks/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Matthew Watkins loves playing in Tyler, particularly The Cascades.

After winning low amateur honors twice, the Rockwall native came through to win the big prize on Friday, capturing the 55th $201,000 M&P Group Texas State Open at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.

“It is amazing. It feels great to finally get it done out here,” said Watkins, who played at the University of New Mexico and is now a pro. “I’ve been up there with everyone else before in previous years. I am thankful to get it done.”

Watkins fired a final round of 3-under 67 to hold off a charge from local pro Blake Elliott and Colorado golfer Chris Korte.

The former Lobo carded a 72-hole total of 22-under 258 (64-62-65-67) to win by one stroke and to take home the top prize of $40,000.

Elliott, of Bullard, gets closer and closer every year to the top spot. He tied for second this year after placing fifth in 2024. Elliott (66-67-62-64) and Korte (62-64-67-66), of Littleton, Colorado, knotted for runner-up at 21-under 259. They both won $17,250.







Sam Murphy, of Ruston, Louisiana, made a run at the title, carding a final round of 10-under 60 for a four-round total of 20-under 260 to tie with Josh Radcliff, of Grapevine, for fourth place. Murphy had previous rounds of 68-65-67, and Radcliff had rounds of 66-62-64-68. They took home $10,750.

Radcliff is married to Katie Rhodes, who graduated from Van High School and UT Tyler.

The top amateur was University of Houston rising junior Grant Doggett of Beach City, near Houston. Doggett carded an 11-under 269 (67-68-64-70) for 12th place overall.

Doggett grew up playing golf on the Southern Texas PGA Junior Tour. He won by two strokes over his closest amateur, Kaelen Dulany of Keller. Dulany played for UTSA the last two years, but will be attending the University of Northern Colorado in the fall.

Brandon Bingaman, PGA assistant professional at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, won the PGA Professional Division. He finished at 7-under 273 (66-67-72-68). He tied for 24th and won $2,000.

The 55th M&P Group Texas State Open was a 72-hole stroke play event with a field of 156 professionals and amateurs. The 36-hole cut was made to the low 55 players and ties. Sixty-one players made the cut at 1-under-par and competed for a $201,000 Championship purse.

This was the M&P Group’s third year as the title sponsor and the Championship was presented by Joyce Crane and supported by CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, Holiday Inn – Tyler Conference Center, Jucys and Patterson Tyler.

It was also a record 14th time The Cascades has hosted the event. It was also the eighth consecutive year the tourney has been played at The Cascades.

The tournament is conducted by the Northern Texas PGA.

Proceeds from the Championship will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation’s scholarship program. The M&P Group Texas State Open scholarship is designated for a Ewing Automotive NTPGA Junior Tour Member high school senior from the Tyler area. This year alone, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation is projected to award more than $700,000 in scholarships to approximately 75 high school seniors from North Texas.

Grace Community School graduate Cameron Phillips was presented a $5,000 scholarship. Phillips plans to attend Baylor University where he will major in business.