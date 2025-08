Published 1:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Services for Randall “Randy” Ray Murphy, 75, of Arp will be held on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church-Chapel Hill, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to service.