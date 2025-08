Published 1:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Holmes, 81, of Little Elm, are scheduled for 11am on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church-Dallas. Burial will be in St. Violet Cemetery. Public Viewing will be Friday, August 1, 2025, from 11:30am to 7pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler.