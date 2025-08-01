Published 1:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Services for Marie Kimbell Talbot, 96, of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, August 6th, 12 noon, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Eddy Secrest, Kindful Hospice Chaplain, officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler. Marie passed away peacefully on Monday, July 28th in Lindale, Texas. Marie was born on July 4,1929 in Dallas to Joe and Ethel Kimbell. Marie was married to Jack Talbot. She was a Southside Bank Officer retiring after 27 years. Marie was preceded in death by husband Jack, son Jack Jr, daughters Lynn Green, Cheryl Haynes, Edith Mullins, sister Ethelee Smithson, and grandson Tim Ferrell. Marie is survived by daughter, Dorothy Shaw and son-in-law, David Shaw, son-in-law Winston Green, 7 grandchildren,10 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Pallbearers are Eric Shaw, Brian Ferrell, Mark Wintters, Mason Wintters, Jim Mullen and Wendell Pinson. Honorary pallbearer is Wayne Young. Visitation is 11:00 to 12:00 at Pleasant Hills Baptist Church. During retirement, Jack and Marie loved spending time traveling, enjoyed square dancing and playing games with friends.They were active in Encouragers Sunday School Class. Her favorite pastime was spending time on family property in the Hill Country. Marie was a wonderful friend to others and loved by friends of all ages. If desired, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army and Kindful Health.com To view online, please go to burkswalkertippit.com