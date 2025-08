Published 1:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Celebration of life for Mr. Gregory Sherfield, 59, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Faith Tabernacle of Deliverance with Pastor Curtis Purvey eulogist. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park under direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be Friday 2-8 p.m.