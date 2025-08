Published 1:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Douglas “Dewayne” Womack, 77, of Jacksonville and formally of Tyler passed away at Hospice of East Texas, Tyler on July 30, 2025. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 2:00pm at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Visitation will be Friday, August 1, 2025 from 5:00-7:00pm.