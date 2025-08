Published 1:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Funeral services for Mr. Curtis Black, 57, Tyler, will be 11 am on Sat., Aug. 2, 2025, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Burial will be in Goss Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Fri., Aug. 1, 2025, from 12:30 – 7 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.