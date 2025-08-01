City updates pavement markings and changes traffic flow for three roadways  

The City of Tyler has updated pavement markings and made changes to traffic flow to three area roadways. The city said it believes safer roadways contribute to the safety of a community.

As part of the 2025 Asphalt Enhancement Project, three roadways in Tyler have been updated with new pavement markings. The City of Tyler updates streets annually to keep them safe and appropriately marked to get drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians to their destinations smoothly. By improving visibility and lane guidance, the new markings help reduce confusion at intersections, support traffic flow, and use the current road space more effectively. These areas had previously experienced accidents over the years, and the updated pavement markings are expected to increase driver safety and reduce confusion that can lead to collisions.

The pavement marking updates include:

This corridor has been re-striped to include a center two-way left-turn lane, one travel lane in each direction, and buffered bike lanes. New parallel parking spaces have also been added adjacent to the Rose Garden.

These enhancements eliminate previously confusing lane drops that posed safety concerns, provide a continuous and safer bicycle connection between the Rose Garden, Legacy Trail at Bellwood Avenue, and the West Houston Bike Route, and improve pavement markings for parking at the Rose Complex.

Rieck Road – South Broadway Avenue to New Copeland Road:

A continuous two-way left-turn lane has been added along this stretch to give motorists a dedicated and safer space for turning into residential neighborhoods. The through lanes have been slightly narrowed to help reduce vehicle speeds and enhance safety, particularly through the curve at the east end of the roadway, where there has been a history of run-off-road crashes.





Shiloh Road at Walmart driveway (westbound):

The previously marked right-turn-only lane into Walmart has been removed. This change was implemented during pavement marking updates to reflect driving patterns better and improve traffic flow. With two receiving lanes on the west side of the intersection, the dedicated turn lane was no longer necessary. Removing it provides additional capacity and reduces confusion for drivers.