Published 1:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Celebration of life for Mr. Bobby Kemp, 78, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, August 2, 2025 at New Birth Church of the Living God with Rev. Marcus Johnigan, eulogist. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park under direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking. Viewing will be Friday 2-8 p.m.