Published 1:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

It is with sadness and great hope that we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Betty Eileen Quinlan went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Left to celebrate her life are her sons Tim (Carrie) Quinlan, and Paul Quinlan, and daughter Mary (Rollie) Schick as well as her sister, Joan Faunda. Grandchildren Colleen (Andrew) Clark, Timothy (Ana) Quinlan, Katy (Greg) Gilluly, Dennis Quinlan, Jim (Malorie) Quinlan, Lauren (Brad Smith) Quinlan, Carley (Jacob) Carney, DJ (Ashley) Schick, Paul Schick, , and great-grandchildren, Keating and Ada Clark, Sophia Quinlan, Tyler and Oliver Eargle, Maddox and Cohen Schick, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Betty was born on June 1, 1928 to Venner and Mary Sandquist in Youngstown, Ohio. She graduated from Ursuline High School and then attended St. Elizabeth’s Nursing School where she graduated as a registered nurse and began working at St. Elizabeth’s. She married Paul K. Quinlan on September 1, 1950 and devoted her life to loving and caring for her family. Betty’s legacy was without a doubt, her family. She prayed for, was proud of, and worried about all of them. She genuinely enjoyed gathering with loved ones to tell stories, laugh, and play cards. She embodied the importance of family, and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will undoubtedly carry this on.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Paul to whom she was married for fifty-seven years, son, Dennis Quinlan, mother, Mary Sandquist, father, Venner Sandquist, and brother William (Bill) Sandquist.

Honoring her as pallbearers will be Timothy Quinlan, Dennis Quinlan, DJ Schick, Paul Schick, Jacob Carney, Paul Quinlan, Tim Quinlan, Rollie Schick, and honorary pallbearer, Jim Quinlan.

A special thank you to Brandi Hall for her love and devotion to our mother in helping to care for her during the last year of her life.

Visitation will be at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, on Friday, August 1 from 6:00-7:00 pm followed by the rosary beginning at 7:00 pm.

The Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, August 2 at 12:00 pm at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 423 South Broadway Avenue, Tyler with the Very Reverend Hank Lanik officiating.

Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, Ohio at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Bishop Gorman Catholic School at www.bishopgorman.net/page/give or donations can be made to Bishop Gorman Catholic School, Attn: Business Office, 1405 E SE Loop 323, Tyler, TX, 7570, Haven of Rest at havenofrest.org, or a charity of your choice.