Published 1:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

A graveside service for Adele Lippmann Regan, 91, of Arp will be held on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. in Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Regan was born October 29, 1933, in Galveston and passed away July 30, 2025, in Tyler.