Whitehouse players earn all-state honors

Lufkin’s Jace Camp drives back toward second base as Whitehouse’s JoJo Adams waits for the baseball during Friday’s game in Lufkin. (Joel Andrews/Lufkin Daily News)

Whitehouse had three players selected on Friday with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sportswriters Association Class 5A All-State Baseball Team.

Shortstop Ben Reed (first team), second baseman Jojo Adams (second team) and pitcher Winn Harriss (honorable mention) all made the elite team.

The team was picked by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.

Reed hit .404 for Whitehouse with 39 runs scored, eight doubles, five triples, three home runs, 46 RBI, 19 stolen bases and 20 walks. Adams hit .434 with 46 runs scored, five doubles, four triples, two home runs, 30 RBI, 25 stolen bases and 26 walks, and Harriss went 9-2 on the mound for Whitehouse with a 0.76 earned run average, two saves, 71 strikeouts and 13 walks in 66.2 innings pitched.

Hallsville teammates Dunn Smith (shortstop) and Ethan Miller (outfield) earned honorable mention honors. Smith hit .423 for Hallsville with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 31 RBI. Miller was a .390 hitter with 27 runs scored, eight doubles, three triples, a home run, 25 RBI, 11 walks and 10 stolen bases, and he had no fielding errors.

Player of the Year honors went to Grapevine outfielder Luke Esquivel, who hit .434 with 38 runs scored, 16 doubles, four triples, 31 RBI, six stolen bases and 25 walks.







Jimmy Webster, who led Grapevine to a 36-3 record and the Class 5A Division II state title, was named Coach of the Year.

Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association

Class 5A Baseball Team

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Devin Miller, Aledo, sr.; Nolan Moore, New Braunfels, sr.; Benjamin Chen, Grapevine, sr.; Relief pitcher – (tie) Turner Corey, Frisco Wakeland, sr.; Luke Sandefur, Aledo, jr.; Catcher – Carter Rutenbar, Midlothian Heritage, sr.; First baseman – Tye Briscoe, Abilene Wylie, sr.; Second baseman – Mateo A. Garcia, La Joya Palmview, sr.

Shortstop – Ben Reed, Whitehouse, jr.; Third baseman – King Hatley, South Oak Cliff, sr.; Outfielders – Luke Esquivel, Grapevine, fr.; Brooks Perez, Boerne, sr.; Dylan Perez, Boerne, sr.; Designated hitter – Lucas Nawrocki, Aledo, jr.l Player of the year – Esquivel, Grapevine; Coach of the year – Jimmy Webster, Grapevine

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Zeke Alexander, Frisco Wakeland, sr.; Korey Alston, SA MacArthur, sr.; Javier Garcia, James Nikki Rowe, sr.; Relief pitcher – Owen Kuhl, Boerne Champion, soph.; Catcher – Kason Kolle, Victoria East, jr.; First baseman – (tie) Edwin Chavez, Dallas Sunset, sr.; Garrett Hutchins, Lovejoy, sr.; Second baseman – (tie) Daren Garcia, PSJA North, sr.; Jojo Adams, Whitehouse, soph.; Shortstop – Trae Hernandez, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, jr.; Third baseman – Easton Autrey, Corsicana, jr.; Outfielders – Ryan Steele, Victoria East, jr.; Aidan Ortiz, Corpus Christi Ray, sr.; Logan Corley, Lovejoy, jr.; Designated hitter – Jaedyn Yamaguchi, Boerne Champion, jr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers – Jordan Garza, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, jr.; Zachary Hampton, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, sr.; Brooks Nelson, McKinney North, jr.; Relief pitcher – Cooper Gibson, Smithson Valley, soph.; Catcher – (tie) Carson Sharp, Liberty Hill, jr.; Clayton Namken, New Braunfels, sr.; First baseman – (tie) Jarett Boswell, Grapevine, sr.; Erik Herrera, PSJA North, sr.; Second baseman – (tie) Landon Barnes, Aledo, jr.; Brett Holmes, Keller Fossil Ridge, sr.; Shortstop – Cayden Campbell, Midlothian Heritage, sr.; Third baseman – Romeo Castillo, San Antonio Southwest, sr.; Outfielders – Antonio D’Amore, Melissa, sr.; Cole Haisler, Belton, sr.; Juan Aranda, Dallas Woodrow Wilson, sr.; Designated hitter – (tie) Drake Bentke, Brenham, jr.; Joshua Viars, Prosper Walnut Grove, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers – George Ferguson, Abilene, soph.; AJ Grizzaffi, Boerne Champion, sr.; Aundre Guadarrama, Harlingen South, sr.; Winn Harriss, Whitehouse, sr.; Brandon Holley, Lake Belton, sr.; Joseph Perillo, New Caney Porter, sr.; Jobe Reed, Colleyville Heritage, jr.; Aiden Verette, Smithson Valley, jr.; Max Vetkoetter, Frisco Wakeland, soph.; Jordan Andrews, Liberty Hill, jr.; Isaac Arrieta, El Paso Americas, sr.; Relief pitchers – Caden Whitworth, Montgomery Lake Creek, jr.; Catchers – Gianni Corral, Grapevine, jr.; Caleb Eagar, Arlington Heights, sr.; Jonny Meza, Mansfield Timberview, sr.; Reese Ogden, Lovejoy, sr.; Dane Perry, Friendswood, sr.; Brady Shelton, McKinney North, sr.; Bryce Wells, Smithson Valley, sr.; First basemen – Andrew Bonilla, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, soph.; Grayson Chancellor, Saginaw, sr.; David Fluitt, Georgetown, sr.; Gavin Massey, Joshua, sr.; Max Satterwhite, Austin McCallum, jr.; Aidan Smith, Boerne Champion, sr.; Cole Taylor, Pflugerville, jr.; Second basemen – Christian Caro, Leander Rouse, jr.; Bryce Davis, Lake Belton, sr.; Hector Arrieta Granados, Galena Park, sr.; Jimmy Mowles, Dallas White, sr.; Jesse Orozco, Fort Worth Brewer, jr.; Nick Smith, Mansfield Timberview, jr.; James Tidwell, New Caney Porter, sr.; Matt Turrubiartez, Waco University, sr.; Shortstops – Gavin Barker, Frisco Reedy, sr.; Marco Barrera, Corpus Christi King, sr.; Cade Corcoran, College Station, sr.; Connor Comeau, Austin Anderson, jr.; Gus Cook, Lubbock Cooper, sr.; Gray Emerson, Argyle, jr.; Bryan Garcia, El Paso Del Valle, jr.; Garrin Graves, Azle, sr.; Dalton Hart, Brenham, jr.;Denim Harris, Mansfield Timberview, sr.; Ian Melendez, Canutillo, sr.; Jimmy Mowles, WT White, sr.; Connor Ray, Grapevine, soph.; Fabrizio Salinas, Sharyland, sr.; Jeziel Serrano, Nederland, sr.; Dunn Smith, Hallsville, sr.; Garland Whitehead, Boerne Champion, jr.; Third basemen – Bentley Blinka, Victoria East, jr.; Lale Esquivel, jr.; Adriano Fernandez, Buda Hays, sr.; Jake Qualia, Lubbock Cooper, sr.; Orlando Ruiz, Corpus Christi Ray, jr.; Diego Villalobos, El Paso Del Valle, jr.; Outfielders – Matthew Eben, Rosenberg Terry, jr.; Marcus Finney, Frisco Reedy, sr.; Blake Heckman, Kingwood Park, sr.; Grant Hoogland, Corpus Christi King, soph.; Grey Johnson, Wichita Falls Memorial, sr.; Victoria Ryder McLeod, Port Neches-Groves, soph.; Ethan Miller, Hallsville, sr.; Austin Sluder, Amarillo, jr.; Connor Thompson, Leander Rouse, sr.; Luke Trager, Aledo, sr.; Grayson Youngblood, Victoria East, sr.