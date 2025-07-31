Watkins, Korte share 36-hole lead in 55th M&P Group Texas State Open

Matthew Watkins, of Rockwall, is tied for the lead in the 55th M&P Group Texas State Open. (NTPGA)

Matthew Watkins, of Rockwall, carded a second round low, 30-32–62, 8-under-par, to take the co-lead of the 55th M&P Group Texas State Open after Wednesday’s play at The Cascades Golf & Country Club. He shares it with first round leader Chris Korte of Littleton, Colorado.

The former University of New Mexico golfer is at 14-under 126 (64-62).

Watkins rocketed to the top of the leaderboard at the end of his second round after an albatross on the par-5, sixth hole. He hit a 4-iron from 224 yards and holed it.

“I hit a big slicing 4-iron in there, and it felt great,” said Watkins. He did not get a chance to watch his albatross go in. “I would have celebrated if I knew. I wish I would have seen it go in. I mean, I was just amazed.”

Through two rounds, Watkins is 5-under-par on the sixth hole. He is looking for his first Texas State Open victory. He previously earned Low Amateur honors in 2021 and 2023.

Tied with Watkins is Korte, who followed his opening round 62 with a 34-30–64. He started the second round on the back-nine and birdied five of his first seven holes. A birdie on his tenth hole continued the scoring, but things slowed down with a streak of pars and a bogey on the fifth.







Korte received the final sponsor exemption into the Championship and has taken advantage of it so far. During the past year, he has successfully Monday qualified into four PGA TOUR events and one Korn Ferry Tour event, most recently teeing it up in the Barracuda Championship.

Josh Radcliff of Grapevine, is two strokes behind Watkins and Korte at 12-under-par. He tied for the lowest score of round two with a 30-32–62.

“It’s been a few years since I have played, but I love the state open. My in-laws live around here … it is always fun to come out to Tyler and play this event,” said Radcliff.

One of many former Ewing Automotive NTPGA Junior Tour members in the field, including Watkins, Radcliff reflected on his junior golf career saying, “NTPGA is where I got my start in competitive golf playing the 9-hole events. I shot about 108 in my first 18-hole event with the NTPGA. I had a dream of playing professionally, and the NTPGA Junior Tour was a great place to start.”

Watkins, Korte and Radcliff will tee off at 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the final group.

Blake Elliott of Bullard, is once again in contention. His rounds of 66-67, 7-under-par, have him in a six way tie for ninth place. He will begin his third round at 9:30 a.m.

Sulphur Springs native Trevor Norby also made the cut at 3-under-par. He will start at 8:10 a.m. Thursday on the 10th hole.

Cody Massa (a) of Cave Creek, Arizona, sits in first place on the Amateur leaderboard and ninth place overall at 7-under-par. Massa, originally from Arlington, attended Tyler Junior College from 2005 to 2007. Massa is no stranger to the Texas State Open competing in 2007, 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016, with his highest finish coming at seventh place in 2016.

Aside from the Texas State Open, Massa won the Arizona Mid-Am Championship in 2024 and 2025. Six amateurs made the cut.

Brandon Bingaman, PGA assistant professional at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, finished the second round with a 34-33-67, 3-under-par. He is at 7-under-par for the Championship and leads the PGA Professional division.

Bingaman credits his low rounds to his new, lighthearted take on his game. “I have been playing really well lately. These past couple of weeks I have really just been trying to have more fun with it, and I think that has reflected really well in the past few days,” said Bingaman.

Five PGA of America Golf Professionals made the cut. Four from the Northern Texas Section and one from the Southern Texas Section.

Kyle Pritchard leads the three past champions that survived the cut. He sits at 8-under-par. Mikel Martinson (a) and Shawn Stefani also advanced to the final two rounds.

The 55th M&P Group Texas State Open is a 72-hole stroke play event with a field of 156 professionals and amateurs. The 36-hole cut was made to the low 55 players and ties. Sixty-one players made the cut at 1-under-par and are competing for a $201,000 Championship purse.

The third round will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday and players will begin on the first and 10th holes and play in threesomes.

This is the M&P Group’s third year as the title sponsor and the Championship is presented by Joyce Crane and supported by CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, Holiday Inn – Tyler Conference Center, Jucys and Patterson Tyler.