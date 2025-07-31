Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi holds down Angels for 100th win

Marcus Semien went 3-for-4 with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base as the Texas Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nathan Eovaldi allowed one run over seven innings en route to his 100th career victory as the Texas Rangers salvaged the finale of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels with a 6-3 victory on Wednesday.

It was the 12th time in his past 13 games that Eovaldi (9-3) allowed one run or none. After giving up six hits, walking two and striking out four, he improved to 5-0 with a 0.59 ERA in five July starts.

Robert Garcia struck out two during a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his ninth save.

Adolis Garcia homered for Texas, which earned its seventh win in nine games. Marcus Semien went 3-for-4 with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base, Kyle Higashioka tripled and singled and Wyatt Langford added two hits, an RBI and a run.

Nolan Schanuel went deep, Luis Rengifo had two hits and an RBI and Taylor Ward also collected two hits for Los Angeles, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Jose Soriano (7-8) took a tough-luck loss after allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits in seven innings. He walked two and fanned seven.

Texas took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Semien led off with a double into the left field corner, tagged and went to third on a flyout to right by Garcia and scored on a single by Langford.







Los Angeles tied it in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single by Rengifo, driving in Yoan Moncada, who had singled and advanced to second on a walk by Logan O’Hoppe.

The Rangers took a 2-1 lead in the fifth. Corey Seager reached base when his sinking liner went off the glove of center fielder Jo Adell for an error. Seager took second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Semien.

Texas parlayed five hits and a walk into four runs against relievers to take a 6-1 lead in the eighth. Garcia made it 4-1 with a two-run homer off Reid Detmers, a 375-foot line drive into the left field bleachers. With Sam Bachman on the mound later in the inning, Evan Carter delivered an RBI single and Jonah Heim drove in the final run with a bases-loaded walk.

The Angels cut the deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run blast by Schanuel off reliever Hoby Milner, a 379-foot drive to right.