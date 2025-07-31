MLB Glance

American League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Toronto 64 46 .582 —

NY Yankees 59 49 .546 4

Boston 59 51 .536 5



Tampa Bay 54 55 .495 9.5

Baltimore 50 59 .459 13.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Detroit 64 46 .582 —

Cleveland 54 54 .500 9

Kansas City 54 55 .491 9.5

Minnesota 51 57 .472 12

ChicagoWS 40 69 .367 23.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

Houston 62 47 .569 —

Seattle 57 52 .523 5

Texas 57 52 .523 5

LA Angels 53 56 .486 9

Athletics 48 63 .432 15

National League

East Division

W L PCT GB

NY Mets 62 47 .569 —

Philadelphia 61 47 .565 .5

Miami 52 55 .486 9

Atlanta 45 62 .421 16

Washington 44 64 .407 17.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Milwaukee 64 44 .593 —

Chicago Cubs 63 45 .583 1

Cincinnati 57 52 .523 7.5

St. Louis 55 55 .500  10

Pittsburgh 47 62 .431 17.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

LA Dodgers 63 46 .578 —

San Diego 60 49 .550 3

San Francisco 54 55 .495 9

Arizona 51 58 .468 12

Colorado 28 80 .259 34.5

Tuesday, July 29

1st Game: Baltimore 16, Toronto 4

2nd Game: Baltimore 3, Toronto 2

Detroit 12, Arizona 2

Cleveland 10, Colorado 4

New York Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 5

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 4

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

Boston 8, Minnesota 5

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 5, St. Louis 0

Houston 7, Washington 4

Los Angeles Angels 8, Texas 5

San Diego 7, New York Mets 1

Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 1

Athletics 6, Seattle 1

Wednesday, July 30

Toronto 9, Baltimore 8

Detroit 7, Arizona 2

Boston 13, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 1, Atlanta 0, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Philadelphia 3

Houston 9, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

San Diego 5, New York Mets 0

Cleveland 5, Colorado 0

New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

Miami 2, St. Louis 0

Texas 6, Los Angeles Angels 3

Athletics 5, Seattle 4

Thursday, July 31

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-8) at New York Yankees (Stroman 2-2), 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta (undecided) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 8:40 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 1

Atlanta (Elder 4-7) at Cincinnati (Singer 8-8), 11:40 a.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 4-3), 1:20 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 6-10) at Philadelphia (Suarez 8-4), 5:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quitana 7-4) at Washington (Parker 7-10), 5:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-9) at Toronto (Gasuman 7-7), 6:07 p.m.

Houston (Brown 10-5) at Boston (undecided), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 10-5) at Cleveland (Williams 6-4), 6:10 p.m.

New York Yankees (Rodon 11-7) at Miami (Junk 5-2), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 9-5) at New York Mets (Peterson 7-4), 6:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-7), 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 5-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-14), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (undecided) at Los Angeles Angels (Anderson 2-6), 8:38 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-8) at San Diego (Pivetta 10-3), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-6) at Athletics (Lopez 3-6), 9:05 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2

Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

New York Yankees at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:15 p.m.

Arizona at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

