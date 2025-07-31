MLB Glance
Published 2:53 am Thursday, July 31, 2025
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Toronto 64 46 .582 —
NY Yankees 59 49 .546 4
Boston 59 51 .536 5
Tampa Bay 54 55 .495 9.5
Baltimore 50 59 .459 13.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Detroit 64 46 .582 —
Cleveland 54 54 .500 9
Kansas City 54 55 .491 9.5
Minnesota 51 57 .472 12
ChicagoWS 40 69 .367 23.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 62 47 .569 —
Seattle 57 52 .523 5
Texas 57 52 .523 5
LA Angels 53 56 .486 9
Athletics 48 63 .432 15
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
NY Mets 62 47 .569 —
Philadelphia 61 47 .565 .5
Miami 52 55 .486 9
Atlanta 45 62 .421 16
Washington 44 64 .407 17.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Milwaukee 64 44 .593 —
Chicago Cubs 63 45 .583 1
Cincinnati 57 52 .523 7.5
St. Louis 55 55 .500 10
Pittsburgh 47 62 .431 17.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 63 46 .578 —
San Diego 60 49 .550 3
San Francisco 54 55 .495 9
Arizona 51 58 .468 12
Colorado 28 80 .259 34.5
Tuesday, July 29
1st Game: Baltimore 16, Toronto 4
2nd Game: Baltimore 3, Toronto 2
Detroit 12, Arizona 2
Cleveland 10, Colorado 4
New York Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 5
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 4
Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6
Boston 8, Minnesota 5
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Miami 5, St. Louis 0
Houston 7, Washington 4
Los Angeles Angels 8, Texas 5
San Diego 7, New York Mets 1
Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 1
Athletics 6, Seattle 1
Wednesday, July 30
Toronto 9, Baltimore 8
Detroit 7, Arizona 2
Boston 13, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 1, Atlanta 0, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Philadelphia 3
Houston 9, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
San Diego 5, New York Mets 0
Cleveland 5, Colorado 0
New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 2
Miami 2, St. Louis 0
Texas 6, Los Angeles Angels 3
Athletics 5, Seattle 4
Thursday, July 31
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-8) at New York Yankees (Stroman 2-2), 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta (undecided) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 8:40 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 1
Atlanta (Elder 4-7) at Cincinnati (Singer 8-8), 11:40 a.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 4-3), 1:20 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 6-10) at Philadelphia (Suarez 8-4), 5:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quitana 7-4) at Washington (Parker 7-10), 5:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-9) at Toronto (Gasuman 7-7), 6:07 p.m.
Houston (Brown 10-5) at Boston (undecided), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 10-5) at Cleveland (Williams 6-4), 6:10 p.m.
New York Yankees (Rodon 11-7) at Miami (Junk 5-2), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 9-5) at New York Mets (Peterson 7-4), 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-7), 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 5-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-14), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (undecided) at Los Angeles Angels (Anderson 2-6), 8:38 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 6-8) at San Diego (Pivetta 10-3), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-6) at Athletics (Lopez 3-6), 9:05 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 2
Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
New York Yankees at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at New York Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:15 p.m.
Arizona at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.