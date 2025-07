CHRISTUS Fall Sports Media Day features 39 East Texas football and volleyball teams

Players and coaches from 39 teams gathered at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on Thursday for the CHRISTUS Fall Sports Media Day. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Look for stories on every team in attendance leading up to the season at tylerpaper.com.

Players in attendance were Mineola volleyball’s Canyon Redding, Mahayla McMahon and Lucy Goodson; Mineola football’s Eddrick Irving, Juan Cervantes and Austin Blalock; Lindale football’s Jackson Parker, Cameron Griffin, Kaleb Walker and David Lindig; Lindale volleyball’s Bayleigh Yarbrough, Alyssa Potts, Lauren Stanton and Macy Luster; Grace Community football’s Cole Stanley, Ayle Hecht, Brayden Wells, Elijah Hicks and Doak Porter; Bishop Gorman volleyball’s Rylie Hillin and Molly Madsen; Bishop Gorman football’s Sam Vogler, Henry Mebane, Eli Saurette and Matt Kimec; West Rusk volleyball’s Paisley Smith, Mackenzie Ressler, Irelind Hunt, Kenlee Reasoner; West Rusk football’s Kemontrea McGregor, Jud Dotson, Kyron Reed and Adrian Vargas; Van volleyball’s Jordan Flodder, Kayla White, Keeley Walker and Averi Crouch; Van football’s Waylon King, DaQuavion Williams, Landon Robinson, Collier Bryant, Karter Broyles, Aiden Willis and Blaise Lineberry; Palestine Westwood football’s David Russell, Kavian Bryant, Kaysn Dial, Landen Russell and Chris Carter; Rusk volleyball’s Ainslie Vargas and Aubrey Hassell; Rusk football’s Trenton Gray and Drew Lane; Winona volleyball’s Isabella Posada, Laila Davidson and Karyn Gordon; Winona football’s Dyllon Hampton, Jairus Kincade and Easton Smotherman; All Saints football’s Sawyer Buske, Manny Mizer and Emerson Hadnot; All Saints volleyball’s Ceci Torres, Layla Beasley, Sadie Robertson and Jackie Williams; Hawkins volleyball’s Addyson Turrentine and Jentri Evans; Hawkins football’s Gavin Smith, Joel Victorio, Springer Crouch, Trevin Tanner, Eli Smith and Brayden Givens; Grace Community volleyball’s Jules Patterson, Lexi Clark and Abriana Morales; Brownsboro football’s Cade Williams and Jack Anderson; Brownsboro volleyball’s Zoey Hinton, Ayden Wyatt and Abbee Parker; Jacksonville football’s Elijah Benavides and Camryn Thompson; Jacksonville volleyball’s Lacey Whetsell, Jessica Rangel and Gretchen Ault; Chapel Hill volleyball’s Sh’Hayla Starks, Kaytlin Reyes and Jaleyah Davis; Tyler Legacy volleyball’s Kate Priest, Annie Trahan, Abby Trahan and Taylor Woods; Tyler Legacy football’s Bauer Sivley, Jaydan Walton, Jace Love and Eric Miller; Whitehouse volleyball’s Ava Wise, Ellie Cooley and Anna Sowell; Whitehouse football’s Carmello Perkins, Caleb Toombs and Jojo Adams; Tyler volleyball’s Jazlynn Duran, Jalee Flores, Kaelyn McLean and Nereyda Sosa; Tyler football’s Caden Granberry, Kaleb Johnson, Tristen Taylor and Ashton Arriaga; Chapel Hill football’s Greg Mayfield, Malik Gee, Isaiah Collins, Damarcion Blaylock and Timontrea Jenkins; Tyler HEAT football’s Andrew Fisher, Grayson Moser, Zach Steck and Samuel Tillman; Texas College football’s Jalen Jackson and Tyre Lindsey; Tyler HEAT volleyball’s Anaya Peel, Isabele Stuebing, Savannah Fuller and Reagan Tomlin; Brook Hill football’s Reece Barter, Eli Hall, Jack Weaver and Hayden Watson; Brook Hill volleyball’s Peyton Byars, Jemma James, Blair Brister and Julianna Mize; and Tyler Junior College football’s Tae Bullock, Willie Nelson, Tre Guerra, Lonnie Johnson, Jordan Green and Tyson Wilson.

High School volleyball teams are set to begin practice on Friday. Class 4A and below football programs will begin practice Monday, and Class 5A and 6A football teams will begin Aug. 11.

