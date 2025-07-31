Bridge at Tyler State Park closed for repairs following safety inspection

The Hill Creek Branch bridge on Park Road 16 in Tyler State Park has been closed as of Wednesday, June 30, after routine inspections revealed erosion in parts of the structure. (Contributed Photo)

The Hill Creek Branch bridge on Park Road 16 in Tyler State Park has been closed as of Wednesday, June 30, after routine inspections revealed erosion in parts of the structure.

Out of an abundance of caution, TxDOT officials made the decision to close the bridge immediately to ensure visitor safety. Plans for repairs are currently underway, with construction expected to be completed in Fall 2025.

“Safety is always our top priority,” said Jeff Williford, Public Information Officer for the Tyler District. “TxDOT routinely inspects every bridge in the state to ensure they meet all safety standards and remain safe for the traveling public.”

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Jeff Williford at jeff.williford@txdot.gov or 903-216-7213.