Area events set to support students as new school year approaches

With the first day of school just around the corner, organizations and community groups across East Texas are stepping up to help families prepare — offering everything from school supplies to support services. The following are events taking place across East Texas:

FLINT

Back to School Bash, Aug. 9, 6 p.m., 1811 FM 344 W in Flint (The Carpenter’s Cross Baptist Church). The church is inviting the community for an evening of food, fellowship, and fun to get kids ready for the new school year. Information: www.facebook.com/CCBCflint.

GILMER

Back to School Bash, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Gilmer on The Square. Come out to The Square and check out local vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, teacher discounts, school supplies drive, and much more. Information: www.facebook.com/Urbanlocalclothingllc.

Back to School Member Appreciation, Aug. 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 755 US Hwy 271 N. in Gilmer (Credit Union of Texas). Credit Union of Texas will host a Back to School and Member Appreciation Day at its Gilmer branch, featuring free Pokey O’s ice cream sandwiches, yard games, giveaways, and a community blood drive. The event is open to the public. Information: www.facebook.com/cutexas.







GLADEWATER

Back to School Bash, Aug. 11, 4 – 6 p.m., 11220 Union Grove Rd. in Gladewater (Union Grove Elementary School). Union Grove PTO invites students and families to a back-to-school event featuring food, vendors, and an opportunity to meet the teacher. Information: www.facebook.com/UnionGrovePTO.

HALLSVILLE

Back to School Bash, Aug. 5, 1 – 4 p.m., 311 Willow St. in Hallsville (HISD Training Center). Students and families of Henderson ISD can get ready to kick off the new school year with an event that will feature free food, haircuts, supplies, and more (while supplies last) and will also include a Community Resource Fair and immunization clinic. Participants must present proof of Hallsville ISD registration to take part. Information: www.hisd.com.

HENDERSON

Curbside School Supply Train, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. to noon, 1005 Texas 64 in Henderson (Lake Forest Park). The community is invited to the annual Yates Park Curbside School Supply Train for free school supplies (while they last). Kids must be present in the vehicle with an adult; Rusk County students are welcome.

KILGORE

Homeschool Resource Day, Aug. 5, 2 – 4 p.m., 301 N. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore (Kilgore Public Library). The Kilgore Public Library’s annual Homeschool Resource Day returns, offering local families an opportunity to explore homeschooling options, meet community partners, and participate in a curriculum swap. Those interested in reserving a resource table should call the library. Curriculum donations should be dropped off by Aug. 1, separated by lower and upper grades. Information: www.facebook.com/KilgorePublicLibrary.

LINDALE

Back to School Block Party, Aug. 2, noon to 4 p.m., 1414 South Main Street, Suite B9 in Lindale (Luxe Tan Lindale). Luxe Tan Lindale will host a free school supplies giveaway featuring essentials like pencils, paper, crayons, and folders. Supplies are limited, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Information: www.facebook.com/luxetanlindale.

Back to School Backpack Giveaway, Aug. 5, 4 – 7 p.m., 620 N. Main St. in Lindale (Fresh Start A/C & Plumbing). Fresh Start A/C & Plumbing will host its 2nd Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway, offering free customized backpacks for school-age children and free snow cones for the whole family. RSVPs are recommended but not required. Information: www.freshstartac.com.

Back to School Bash, Aug. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 21206 US-69 in Lindale (Faulkner Park). Rose Heights Church will host its annual Back to School Bash at Faulkner Park with free food, games, and fun for the whole family. Kids will receive free bags of school supplies while supplies last. The event is free and open to the community. Information: www.roseheights.org/events.

LONGVIEW

School Supply Train, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 212 E. South St. in Longview (ROC at First Baptist Church of Longview). The annual School Supply Train will provide free school supplies, tennis shoes, and uniform shirts for Longview ISD students only. The event also includes outdoor activities, lunch, haircuts, vaccines, and vision and health screenings. Parents must bring a valid ID and proof of enrollment for each child. Hosted by Buckner in partnership with First Baptist Church of Longview and Grace Creek Church. Information: www.fbcl.org.

Back to School Bash, Aug. 2, noon to 4 p.m., 2022 Alpine Rd. in Longview (LifeBridge Christian Center). LifeBridge Christian Center will host a Back to School Bash offering free school supplies, backpacks, shoes, haircuts, and snow cones. The event is open to both the church and the community. Information: www.facebook.com/LifeBridgetv.

Youth Back to School Bash, Aug 8-9, 6 – 9 p.m., 111 HG Mosley Pkwy. in Longview (Revive Church). Church will host a two-night Back to School Bash for East Texas students featuring worship, games, guest speakers Adam Smith and Brittney Singleton, and more. Concessions will be available for purchase. To register: tinyurl.com/back2school-revivechurch.

Back to School Health Fair, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 609 Caddo St. in Longview (New Beginning Faith Ministry). Join New Beginning Faith Ministry as they celebrate 25 years in the community with a health fair and parking lot giveaway. Information: www.nbfmtx.com.

Back-to-School Supply Drive & Resource Fair, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3500 McCann Rd. Ofc in Longview (Longview Mall). Community Healthcore’s Family and Youth Success program will host its 6th Annual Back-to-School Supply Drive and Resource Fair, offering resources for children and families to prepare for the school year. Students must be present to receive supplies. All ages are welcome. Information: www.facebook.com/CommunityHealthcore.

MARSHALL

Back to School Blessings, Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m., 106 N. Grove St. in Marshall (Trinity Church). Students of all ages, teachers, and staff are invited to receive blessings during worship. Whether you’re nervous, excited, or somewhere in between — come be reminded that you are not alone. Bring a backpack to be blessed, receive a free luggage tag, and stay after for refreshments and fun. Information: www.facebook.com/TrinityEpiscopalMarshall.

RUSK

Back to School Prayer Night, Aug. 3, 6 to 7 p.m., 475 County Road 1619 in Rusk (Covenant Church of East Texas). The church is inviting all students, teachers, and staff for an evening of prayer before schools start. Students will need to bring their backpacks so they can be prayed over.

TROUP

Back to School Bash, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 802 E. Wilkinson Dr. in Troup (East Texas Legends). The community is invited to a day of fun with vendors, music, water slide and bounce house, and a variety of concessions. Students will also be able to participate in backpack and school supply giveaways (while supplies last). There’s also an opportunity to win a $250 Visa Gift Card for school essentials. Information: etxlegends.com.

Back to School Bash, Aug. 7, 3 to 6 p.m., 124 W. Duval in Troup (Kristi Martin Realty). Kristi Martin is giving away free backpacks and school supplies (while supplies last). There will also be local vendors, activities, and fun for the whole family. Information: www.facebook.com/KristiMartin.FindingYourWayHome.

Backpacks, Books & Bites Back-to-School Bash, Aug. 11, 4 to 9 p.m., 102 S. George St. in Troup (Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library). Hosted by Frosty Pines, Scratch Kitchen Provisions, and Troup Elementary PTO, this back-to-school night market features vendor booths, free food and treats, music, raffles, bounce houses, and kids’ activities. Vendor and sponsor spots are limited. Information: www.frostypinestx.com.

TYLER

Back2School Expo, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to noon, 13172 State Hwy 64 in Tyler (Chapel Hill High School). The community is invited for a morning of food, games, and back-to-school resources. Local organizations will be on-site to provide support for families, students, and staff. Information: www.facebook.com/ChapelHillTyler.

Back to School Fair, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1607 Troup Hwy. in Tyler (Green Acres Baptist Church). Hosted in partnership with Fuzion Radio and Texas Children’s Health Plan, this free community event will offer backpacks filled with school supplies, medical checkups for kids, games, and a variety of local resources. Information: www.texaschildrenshealthplan.org/backtoschool.

Back to School Bash, Aug. 2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., 1701 North Tenneha Ave. in Tyler (North Tenneha Church of Christ). Free school supplies — first come, first serve. Free snow cones and popcorn. Information: www.facebook.com/ntcconline.

Back to School Bash, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2008 W. Erwin St. in Tyler (Amazing Grace Trinity Fellowship). The community is invited to enjoy a waterslide bounce house, games, food, prizes, and school supplies giveaway. Information: www.facebook.com/AGTFCC1.

Back 2 School Fun Day, Aug. 2, 1 p.m., 4202 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler (First Christian Church of Tyler). Families are invited to celebrate the end of summer with games, free school supplies, and activities designed to help kids get excited about the new school year. Information: www.facebook.com/CollegeEliteLLC.

Back to School Bash, Aug. 2, 6 to 8 p.m., Shadybrook West Side Park. Shadybrook Muzic will host a back-to-school event featuring free food, school supplies for Shadybrook kids (while supplies last), music, and community fun. Merchandise will be available from Screwed & Stitched Threads. Information: www.shadybrookmuzic.com.

Back to School Bash, Aug. 3, 11:15 a.m., 107 Barbee Dr. in Tyler (Life Church Tyler). Join Life Church in Tyler for a day of music, games, and giveaways to celebrate the start of a new school year. Information: www.facebook.com/lifechurchtyler.

#SchoolisCool, Aug. 7, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler (W.T. Brookshires Conference Center). Tyler Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Tyler Area Business Education Council and Tyler ISD, will host the 12th annual #SchoolisCool event to help families prepare for the upcoming school year. The event includes the distribution of backpacks filled with school supplies and other essentials. Admission is free and open to the public. Information: www.SchoolisCoolTyler.com.

Back to School Bash, Aug. 7, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 2448 Roy Road in Tyler (Cumberland Academy Middle School), and 5:30 – 7 p.m., 7200 Paluxy Dr. in Tyler (Cumberland Academy High School). Two events hosted by Cumberland Academy to support students and families with back-to-school resources. Both locations offer activities and supplies; times differ slightly by campus. Information: www.cumberlandacademy.com.

Back to School Drive Thru, Aug. 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2000 W. Gentry Pkwy. in Tyler (Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce). A drive-thru backpack giveaway. Information: www.facebook.com/suitcaseforlife.

Back to School Makeovers, Aug. 10, noon to 5 p.m., 5604 Old Bullard Rd. Suite 104 in Tyler (The Glass House Resource Center). The Alphabet Army is inviting kids to freshen up their style for the new school year with a free new hairdo and makeover event at The Glass House. Clothing Closet will be on-site as well. Information: www.theglasshousetyler.org.

Back-to-School Family Craft Day, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1000 SSW Loop 323 in Tyler (McCoy’s Building Supply). Families are invited to McCoy’s Building Supply to make a picture frame perfect for holding 1st day of school photos. All project supplies will be provided, along with snacks and drinks. They will also be collecting school supplies. This family-friendly event is taking place at all McCoy’s Building Supply locations. Information: www.mccoys.com/corporate/store-events.