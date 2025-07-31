Astros display power in routing Nationals

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve, Cooper Hummel and Yainer Diaz homered and the Houston Astros defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 9-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Astros took the series 2-1, after losing five of their previous six games. Altuve was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs as he extended his franchise record for career four-hit games to 41.

The Nationals, who had won three of four coming into Wednesday, lost their second straight.

Houston starter Ryan Gusto (7-4) allowed one run and four hits in six innings, walking one and striking out five on a career-high 102 pitches to earn the victory. The right-hander retired 13 of 14 from the last three batters of the second inning through the first batter in the sixth.

Altuve gave Houston a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the second with a two-out, three-run homer. He drove MacKenzie Gore’s first-pitch hanging changeup into the left field stands for his 18th home run.

The Astros scored five in the sixth on homers from Hummel and Diaz to make it 9-1.







Hummel’s two-run homer ended the day for Nationals starter Gore (4-11). Hummel’s third home run of the season, down the left field line, came on a 3-2, four-seam fastball.

Gore gave up six runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Diaz hit a two-out, three-run homer off reliever Cole Henry for his 15th home run.

The Nationals tied it 1-1 on Daylen Lile’s sacrifice fly in the second inning.

The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Cam Smith.

Washington made a trade just before the game.

The Nationals sent relief pitchers Andrew Chafin and Louis Garcia to the Los Angeles Angels for left-handed pitcher Jake Eder and first baseman Sam Brown.

Astros add INF Ramon

Urias in deal with Orioles

The Houston Astros added a utility infield option on Wednesday, acquiring Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles, according to multiple media reports.

Baltimore reportedly is receiving minor league right-hander Twine Palmer in return.

Urias, 31, has spent his entire six-year major league career with the Orioles. He won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 at third base, where he has seen the most action, but he also has extensive experience at second base and shortstop, plus some time at first base.

The Mexico native is hitting .248 with a .300 on-base percentage, a .388 slugging percentage, eight homers and 34 RBIs in 77 games this season. Over his career, he has a .259/.324/.404 slash line with 47 home runs and 205 RBIs in 506 games.

Palmer, 20, posted a 2-0 record and a 2.13 ERA in 13 games (eight starts) for Class-A Fayetteville this year. The Astros selected him in the 19th round of the 2024 draft out of an Oklahoma junior college.