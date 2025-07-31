Alton “Big Al” Meadows

Published 1:00 am Thursday, July 31, 2025

Youngest son of Dick “Pawpaw” & Viola “Ole’Mama” Meadows, and survived by Toni Turner & Dr. Sandra Kirkpatrick, 12 Grand, 21 Great Grand, and 7 Great Great-Grandchildren.

Deacon of Pine Springs Baptist Church. Retired from Tyler Pipe Ind, loved to be outside in nature, hunting, fishing, farming and raising honey bees.

Visitation from 12:00 PM on August 2 at Pine Springs Baptist Church. Services to follow at 1:00 PM. Officiated by Pastor Kenneth Meadows burial to follow in church cemetery.