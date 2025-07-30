UT Tyler School of Medicine welcomes third class with White Coat Ceremony

“For me, White Coat symbolizes the embracement of a livelihood of servantship,” said Samantha Schott, a first-year medical student, shown above receiving her white coat from a staff member. (Contributed Photo)

The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine recently welcomed its third class of 40 students with a White Coat Ceremony, presented by UT Health East Texas.

“All of these students bring a heart for service and a deep commitment to making a difference,” said Dr. Sue Cox, UT Tyler School of Medicine dean. “They truly embody our core values — perseverance, excellence, respect, creativity, community and service. I am excited to see the meaningful impact they will have on East Texas.”

During the event, students were presented with a white coat and a Humanism in Medicine pin. The keynote speech was delivered by Dr. Jeffrey L. Levin, School of Medicine provost emeritus and Population Health and System Science course director. Dr. David Rice, the School of Medicine assistant dean of foundation sciences, led the recitation of the Physician’s Oath.

According to the School of Medicine, 90% of students in the third class have ties to East Texas counties. This ratio is not uncommon for the population of students at the UT Tyler medical school, which aims to train doctors in the region in which they’ll hopefully choose to stay and work.

“For me, White Coat symbolizes the embracement of a livelihood of servantship,” said Samantha Schott, a first-year medical student. “It is not only the beginning of a new journey for ourselves as individuals, but also a continuing advancement for our community’s health care. White Coat represents our commitment to the continuation and empowering of our current East Texas health care system. The excitement and honor of White Coat is something that I can’t even begin to put into words.”

The White Coat Ceremony was initiated in 1993 at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons by Dr. Arnold P. Gold. Gold, an advocate for humanistic health care, believed that the oath taken by new physicians at the end of medical school came too late. The Arnold P. Gold Foundation has expanded the White Coat Ceremony around the globe.







UT Tyler offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 10,000 students. Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.