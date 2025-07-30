Tyler’s Robertson, Keller’s Ude win Women’s Four-Ball title

Tyler's Sidney Robertson and Keller's Madison Ude captured the Texas Golf Association's 18th Women’s Four-Ball at Ridgewood Country Club in Waco. (TGA)

Sidney Robertson and Madison Ude are on a hot streak this summer.

After leading Dallas Baptist University to the national championship in May, the two Patriots came through again on Wednesday.

Tyler’s Robertson and Keller’s Ude overcame a three-stroke deficit to capture the Texas Golf Association’s 18th Women’s Four-Ball at Ridgewood Country Club in Waco.

They shot a 7-under 65 during the final round after carding an ever par 72 on Tuesday for a 36-hole total of 137.

Robertson and Ude started the day three strokes behind the lead of their new teammates, Presley Bolado from New Braunfels and Chloe Sirkin of Colleyville.

With an early birdie on their second hole of the day by Ude, Robertson and Ude tied for the lead on hole No. 7 when they carded their third birdie of the day. The following hole is when Robertson made a birdie for the team to sit in solo first, 4-under through 8. The pair ended up carding a clean 7-under par, 65, with seven birdies and 11 pars, including back-to-back birdies to end their round on Holes 17 and 18. This marks their first time winning the Women’s Four-Ball.







Sirkin and Bolado finished second at 141 (69-72).

Tying for third were Mary Kerr (Friendswood) and Makenna Henry (Conroe) (75-70) and Camm Dougherty (Corpus Christi) and Meghan Moake (Houston) (77-68), both at 145.

Robertson, an All Saints Episcopal School graduate and three-time TAPPS state champion, and Ude led the Patriots to the NCAA Division II Golf National Championship with a 4-1 win over Central Missouri on May 15 at Boulder City Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.

Both Robertson and Ude won their matches in the final.

Nancy Beck of Dallas, and Leslie Henry of Corsicana came back from a two-stroke deficit to secure the win in the First Flight with a 36-hole total of 141.

Carding an even-par, 72, in the final round, Welta Rice of Boerne, and Tammy Trichell of San Antonio won the Second Flight with a 36-hole total of 152.

Flight Three proved to be a tight race. Nannette Wheelis of Waco and Linda Sackett of San Antonio were in the lead to start the day, but Magnolia’s Donna Moore and Debbie Perrin were able to gain one stroke during the second round to tie for first with a total of 160.

Finally in Flight Four, Connie May Mendez of Nacogdoches, and Tambra Offield of Haynesville maintained their lead to secure the win. The pair shot a 36-hole total of 170 to win by three strokes.

Players endured similar conditions as Tuesday during the final round, with temperatures peaking at 98 degrees and little to no wind.