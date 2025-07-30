Building permits: July 17-24, 2025
Published 5:25 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Permits issued from July 17-24:
Heitkamp Swift Architects, 3943 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Commercial Remodel, $2,791,510
Richmond Group, 5403 S Broadway Ave, Commercial Addition, $895,000
Jacobe Brothers Const. Ltd, 1409 E 5th St, Commercial Remodel, $1,971,532
Gold Mine Construction LLC, 7177 Alexander Dr, Residential New, $320,000.00
Stylecraft Builders, 7001 Cottage Sq, Residential New
Stylecraft Builders, 7002 Cottage Sq, Residential New