Building permits: July 17-24, 2025

Published 5:25 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

By Staff Reports

A home under construction.

Permits issued from July 17-24: 

Heitkamp Swift Architects, 3943 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Commercial Remodel, $2,791,510

Richmond Group, 5403 S Broadway Ave, Commercial Addition, $895,000

Jacobe Brothers Const. Ltd, 1409 E 5th St, Commercial Remodel, $1,971,532

Gold Mine Construction LLC, 7177 Alexander Dr, Residential New, $320,000.00

Stylecraft Builders, 7001 Cottage Sq, Residential New



Stylecraft Builders, 7002 Cottage Sq, Residential New

