Bullard teen safely located after being reported missing; man arrested in case

A Bullard teenager has been located and is safe after she reportedly ran away Saturday night.

Abby Grace Morales, 15, was located as of Wednesday night, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said. Her family is currently in the process of picking her up and returning her home.

Smith County Crimes Against Children Investigators identified an adult man as the suspect in Abby’s disappearance and successfully tracked his location across state lines.

The man, whose name has not been released, has been arrested and will face additional charges in Smith County. At this time, any further information is being withheld until more details become available.

“The Smith County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank our caring citizens and our wonderful news media outlets for their help in making a happy ending to a potentially devastating outcome,” the sheriff’s office said.

Abby was reported as a runaway Sunday. Prior to being located, she was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday night leaving her home in Bullard.







The teen possibly left her home using an Uber service, according to the sheriff’s office.

Abby’s family provided photos to the sheriff’s office to share with the public to help aid in the search.