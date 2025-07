Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Imes, 82, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at North Star MBC. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Tuesday, July 29, 2025 from 2:00 – 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.