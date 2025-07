Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Graveside Services for Mr. Robert Camp Sr., 76, of Kilgore, TX will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at Evergreen Memorial Parks Tyler, TX. Public viewing will be held at the services. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at CunninghamKilgore.com.