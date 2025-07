Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

A private graveside service will be held for Richard “Ricky” Glenn Rudd, 73, of Tyler in Rudd Family Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Ricky was born November 23, 1951 in Tyler and passed away July 27, 2025, in Tyler.