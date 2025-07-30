Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Ordean Burnal Williams, 95, went to his heavenly home on July 26, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 4, 1930 on a farm next to the Red River in Terral, Oklahoma to George W. and Faye Robison Williams. He recently remarked that he had “always wondered what it was like on the other side of the river.” At the age of seven, he got his answer when he moved across the river and became a proud Texan himself. His family eventually settled in Orange, Texas where Ordean graduated from Lutcher Stark High School in 1947.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years during the Korean War, including two years stationed in Germany. Upon his return, Ordean met Helen Fields on what was intended to be a one-time-only date, but turned into a lifelong love story. They married on October 1, 1955.

Ordean spent 31 years as a lab analyst at DuPont, where he was an active member of the company bowling league and the bass club, enjoying both the competition and camaraderie.

Above all, Ordean was a man of deep personal faith and was strongly committed to his local church. He stated, “after I was born, the first place I went was to church, and I’ve been going ever since.” He lived that commitment fully, serving his church in many capacities, including deacon, church treasurer, Sunday school teacher, choir director, organist, and a top pitcher in the church softball league. Most recently, Dean was a dearly loved and active member of Rose Heights Church.

In retirement, Ordean and Helen made their home in Emerald Bay, where he enjoyed golfing several times a week, proudly achieving three holes-in-one. Once when asked how often he golfs, he quipped, “only on days that end in the letter Y.” He also loved fishing, camping, playing the piano, singing, and making his family and friends laugh.

Dean was a devoted family man, and he frequently shared with friends and strangers alike about how proud he was of his growing family of 19. He will be missed by Helen, his beloved wife of nearly 70 years. Ordean is also survived by their daughters: Deana Williams, Michele Adams and husband Kyle, and Susan Gunter and husband Tracy.

Ordean leaves behind four grandchildren: Lauren Cox and husband Jared, Megan Kacir and husband Kevin, Trevor Gunter and wife Ruth Ellen, and Courtney Busch and husband Aidan; as well as great-grandchildren: Axel, Cru, and Briggs Kacir; Bennett and soon-to-arrive great-granddaughter Cox. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Tom Fields and wife JoAnn, and others who were dear to him.

Funeral services will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX. Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 31, 2025 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and the funeral service will be held on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Herschel Rosser, Rev. Allen Townsend, Rev. Darryl Crawford, and Rev. Bren Robison officiating. Family interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler.

Pallbearers will be Trevor Gunter, Jared Cox, Kevin Kacir, Aidan Busch, John Fields, James Fields, and Max Locke. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Locke, Greg Robison, Steve Rosser, Ron Schomerus, and Ordean’s great-grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pleasant Hills Children’s Home (PO Box 1177, Fairfield, TX) or Heart to Heart Hospice (7925 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 1140, Tyler, TX). The family extends a special thank you to Nicole from Heart to Heart Hospice.