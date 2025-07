Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Memorial services for Nancy Bateman will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 1, 2025, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.

If desired, memorials may be made in Nancy’s name to The First Baptist Church Troup, PO Box 516, Troup, TX 75789.