MLB roundup: Andrew Vaughn, Brewers slam Cubs

Andrew Vaughn hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs to back a strong start from Quinn Priester, who won his ninth consecutive decision in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 9-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Priester (10-2) allowed two runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Aaron Ashby yielded one run over the remaining 3 1/3 innings to earn his second save as the Brewers moved two games ahead of the Cubs in the National League Central by winning the first two games of the series.

Milwaukee’s Jackson Chourio had two hits but exited due to a right hamstring spasm.

Nico Hoerner led the Cubs with three hits, including a solo homer. Colin Rea (8-5) gave up four runs on eight hits in four-plus innings.

Padres 7, Mets 1

Manny Machado clouted a three-run homer to cap a five-run seventh inning that lifted San Diego past visiting New York.







Wandy Peralta (5-1) pitched a scoreless sixth to claim the win in relief as the Padres earned their fourth straight victory. Jackson Merrill had two hits and two RBIs.

The Mets lost right fielder Juan Soto to a left foot contusion in the fourth inning after he fouled a pitch off his foot. Soto completed his at-bat, grounding out, before departing.

Orioles 16, Blue Jays 4 (Game 1)

Ramon Urias hit two home runs, Gunnar Henderson and Tyler O’Neill each drove in four runs and Jordan Westburg collected four hits, fueling host Baltimore to a romp over Toronto in the opener of a doubleheader.

O’Neill and Henderson both homered, while Henderson, Urias and Ramon Laureano each had three of the Orioles’ 19 hits. Cedric Mullins doubled twice and added two of the team’s five sacrifice flies.

Joey Loperfido homered among his three hits and Addison Barger also went deep for the Blue Jays. Easton Lucas (3-3), recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make the start, gave up four runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Orioles 3, Blue Jays 2 (Game 2)

Adley Rutschman, in his second day back from the injury list, hit a run-scoring double to break an eighth-inning tie as host Baltimore completed a doubleheader sweep of Toronto.

Ramon Laureano had two singles and a walk for Baltimore. Orioles rookie starter Brandon Young worked a career-high six innings and allowed two runs on six hits.

Blue Jays starter Eric Lauer threw five innings and surrendered two runs on five hits. Jeff Hoffman (6-4) gave up one run in his lone inning.

Yankees 7, Rays 5

Cody Bellinger cracked a three-run homer and Anthony Volpe produced two hits and two RBIs as New York rallied to beat visiting Tampa Bay.

Yankees starter Max Fried (12-4) gave up three runs in the first but later set down 14 hitters in a row in his 6 2/3-inning stint. He allowed four hits, four runs (two earned) and two walks while fanning nine.

Joe Boyle (1-1) lasted 3 1/3 innings for the Rays and surrendered four hits and six runs (four earned). Jonathan Aranda poked a home run and scored twice for the Rays, and Jonny DeLuca drove in two runs.

Guardians 10, Rockies 4

Kyle Manzardo knocked in three runs with a pair of homers while Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio contributed two RBIs apiece as Cleveland routed visiting Colorado.

Guardians starter Logan Allen (7-9) matched his career high with a seven-inning outing. He allowed just two runs on eight hits.

Jordan Beck, Michael Toglia and Kyle Farmer cracked solo homers for the Rockies. Tanner Gordon (2-3) went three innings and surrendered eight hits and seven runs (six earned).

Tigers 12, Diamondbacks 2

Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry blasted two-run homers during a six-run fifth inning as host Detroit pounded reeling Arizona.

Greene had three extra-base hits, scored three runs and drove in three for the Tigers. McKinstry knocked in four runs and Wenceel Perez had three hits and scored four times as the Tigers won their third straight.

Detroit’s Brant Hurter (3-3) tossed 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt (10-7) permitted seven runs on 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Ketel Marte had two hits and drove in a run for the Diamondbacks, who have lost seven of their last eight.

Dodgers 5, Reds 4

Will Smith doubled home James Outman with the go-ahead run with two outs in the ninth inning to rally Los Angeles past host Cincinnati.

Smith finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Former Reds closer Alexis Diaz (1-0) picked up his first Dodgers win and Alex Vesia logged up his fourth save with a scoreless ninth. Shohei Ohtani struck out in his first four at-bats of the night before flying out in the ninth.

Cincinnati starter Nick Lodolo struck out a season-high 11 in 5 1/3 innings. The Reds southpaw allowed two runs on six hits in a no-decision.

Phillies 6, White Sox 3

Jesus Luzardo pitched seven shutout innings and Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh homered to lift visiting Philadelphia over Chicago. The blast was Schwarber’s 37th of the season.

Luzardo (9-5) permitted two hits and one walk while striking out four. Trea Turner, Schwarber and Marsh contributed two hits each for the Phillies, who withstood Chicago’s three-run rally in the ninth, punctuated by a two-run blast from Lenyn Sosa.

Sosa and Edgar Quero had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who finished with just five total. Jonathan Cannon (4-8) allowed six runs and seven hits in six innings.

Royals 9, Braves 6

Kyle Isbel’s three-run double highlighted a five-run sixth inning while Vinnie Pasquantino homered, doubled and singled as Kansas City beat visiting Atlanta.

Jonathan India had a two-run double and Bobby Witt Jr. recorded two RBI singles as the Royals evened the three-game set with their sixth win in nine games.

Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna homered for the Braves, who removed Ronald Acuna Jr. in the sixth inning with what they described as Achilles tightness. Acuna is headed to the injured list.

Angels 8, Rangers 5

Yoan Moncada hit a two-run, go-ahead single to highlight a four-run sixth inning and Jo Adell went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs to lead Los Angeles past Texas in Anaheim, Calif., for its third straight victory.

Reid Detmers (4-2) threw a scoreless inning of relief before Kenley Jansen pitched a shutout ninth for his 20th save. It marked the third consecutive game Jansen picked up a save, the first Angel since Huston Street in 2016 to accomplish that feat.

Kyle Higashioka went 3-for-4 with two homers and three runs, Wyatt Langford also had three hits and Josh Smith and Marcus Semien each had two hits for the Rangers, who lost their second straight game.

Red Sox 8, Twins 5

Trevor Story went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and three RBIs and Boston held on for the win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Jarren Duran also doubled and homered for the Red Sox, who evened the series at a victory apiece. Ceddanne Rafaela tripled and drove in a run. Lucas Giolito (7-2) allowed one run on five hits in six innings, and Aroldis Chapman fanned Mickey Gasper on three pitches to record the final out and earn his 19th save.

Brooks Lee went 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs to lead the Twins. Starter Pierson Ohl (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits in three innings in his big-league debut.

Marlins 5, Cardinals 0

Sandy Alcantara boosted his trade stock by pitching five strong innings as visiting Miami blanked St. Louis. Alcantara (6-9) held the Cardinals to three hits. He walked three, hit two batters, threw a wild pitch and struck out four.

Graham Pauley hit a two-run homer for the Marlins, who won for the fifth time in the past seven games. Miami’s Xavier Edwards, Kyle Stowers and Otto Lopez had two hits each.

Cardinals starter Sonny Gray (10-5) allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings. St. Louis was held to four hits and fanned 10 times.

Astros 7, Nationals 4

Yainer Diaz and Mauricio Dubon recorded three-hit games and Christian Walker delivered a timely two-run single in the sixth inning as Houston defeated visiting Washington. Bennett Sousa (5-0) earned the win in relief, and Josh Hader registered his 28th save.

The Astros snapped a five-game losing skid by piling on against the Nationals’ bullpen, namely Andry Lara. Washington reliever Andrew Chafin (1-1) allowed the go-ahead run in the fifth inning.

Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams finished 3-for-4 with a walk and three stolen bases, and Luis Garcia Jr. hit a two-run homer.

Pirates 3, Giants 1

Joey Bart broke an eighth-inning tie with a bases-loaded single and three Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a win at San Francisco, the Pirates’ fourth straight victory.

In a 1-1 game, Nick Gonzales, Tommy Pham and Ke’Bryan Hayes hit eighth-inning singles against Tyler Rogers (4-3). Bart’s base hit and Liover Peguero’s RBI grounder gave the Pirates a two-run lead.

Pittsburgh reliever Braxton Ashcraft (3-1) fired three perfect innings, and Dennis Santana struck out two of the three batters he faced for his sixth save. Willy Adames homered for the Giants, who have lost five in a row.

Athletics 6, Mariners 1

Brent Rooker hit a three-run homer and Luis Severino recorded his first home win of the season as the Athletics defeated Seattle in West Sacramento, Calif.

Shea Langeliers homered and doubled and Miguel Andujar had two doubles and two RBIs as the Athletics won for the fifth time in their past six games. Severino (5-11) gave up one run on five hits over five innings to improve to 1-9 at home.

The Mariners’ Randy Arozarena stole second base in the fourth inning to notch his fifth straight 20-homer, 20-steal season. He is just the 10th player in major league history to have a streak of at least five such seasons.