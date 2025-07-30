MLB Glance
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Toronto 63 46 .578 —
NY Yankees 58 49 .542 4
Boston 58 51 .532 5
Tampa Bay 54 54 .500 8.5
Baltimore 50 58 .463 12.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Detroit 63 46 .578 —
Cleveland 53 54 .495 9
Kansas City 53 55 .491 9.5
Minnesota 51 56 .477 11
ChicagoWS 39 69 .361 23.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 61 47 .565 —
Seattle 57 51 .528 4
Texas 56 52 .519 5
LA Angels 53 55 .491 8
Athletics 47 63 .427 15
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
NY Mets 62 46 .574 —
Philadelphia 61 46 .570 .5
Miami 51 55 .481 10
Atlanta 45 61 .425 16
Washington 44 63 .411 17.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Milwaukee 64 43 .598 —
Chicago Cubs 62 45 .579 2
Cincinnati 56 52 .519 8.5
St. Louis 55 54 .505 10
Pittsburgh 46 62 .426 18.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 63 45 .583 —
San Diego 59 49 .546 4
San Francisco 54 54 .500 9
Arizona 51 57 .472 12
Colorado 28 79 .262 34.5
Monday, July 28
Baltimore 11, Toronto 4
Detroit 5, Arizona 1
Colorado 8, Cleveland 6
Tampa Bay 4, New York Yankees 2
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 7
Minnesota 5, Boston 4
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 7, Miami 1
Washington 2, Houston 1
Los Angeles Angels 6, Texas 4
San Diego 7, New York Mets 6
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 5
Seattle 3, Athletics 1
Tuesday, July 29
1st Game: Baltimore 16, Toronto 4
2nd Game: Baltimore 3, Toronto 2
Detroit 12, Arizona 2
Cleveland 10, Colorado 4
New York Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 5
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 4
Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6
Boston 8, Minnesota 5
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Miami 5, St. Louis 0
Houston 7, Washington 4
Los Angeles Angels 8, Texas 5
San Diego 7, New York Mets 1
Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 1
Athletics 6, Seattle 1
Wednesday, July 30
Toronto (Berrios 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-7), 11:35 a.m.
Arizona (Nelson 6-2) at Detroit (Paddack 3-9), 12:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 6-5) at Minnesota (undecided), 12:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wentz 2-2) at Kansas City (undecided), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 12-4), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 6-2), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 4-10) at Houston (undecided), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 9-8), 2:45 p.m.
New York Mets (Holmes 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 0-3), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-10) at Cleveland (undecided), 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 8-8) at New York Yankees (Warren 6-5), 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at Cincinnati (Martinez 9-9), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Quantrill 3-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 6:45 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 8-3) at Los Angeles Angels (Soriano 7-7), 8:38 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 8-5) at Athletics (Springs 9-7), 9:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 31
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-8) at New York Yankees (Stroman 2-2), 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta (undecided) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 8:40 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 1
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 11:40 a.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 5:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
New York Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.