MLB Glance

Published 2:20 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

American League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Toronto 63 46 .578 —

NY Yankees 58 49 .542 4

Boston 58 51 .532 5



Tampa Bay 54 54 .500 8.5

Baltimore 50 58 .463 12.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Detroit 63 46 .578 —

Cleveland 53 54 .495 9

Kansas City 53 55 .491 9.5

Minnesota 51 56 .477 11

ChicagoWS 39 69 .361 23.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

Houston 61 47 .565 —

Seattle 57 51 .528 4

Texas 56 52 .519 5

LA Angels 53 55 .491 8

Athletics 47 63 .427 15

National League

East Division

W L PCT GB

NY Mets 62 46 .574 —

Philadelphia 61 46 .570 .5

Miami 51 55 .481 10

Atlanta 45 61 .425 16

Washington 44 63 .411 17.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Milwaukee 64 43 .598 —

Chicago Cubs 62 45 .579 2

Cincinnati 56 52 .519 8.5

St. Louis 55 54 .505  10

Pittsburgh 46 62 .426 18.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

LA Dodgers 63 45 .583 —

San Diego 59 49 .546 4

San Francisco 54 54 .500 9

Arizona 51 57 .472 12

Colorado 28 79 .262 34.5

Monday, July 28

Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

Detroit 5, Arizona 1

Colorado 8, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 4, New York Yankees 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 7

Minnesota 5, Boston 4

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 7, Miami 1

Washington 2, Houston 1

Los Angeles Angels 6, Texas 4

San Diego 7, New York Mets 6

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 5

Seattle  3, Athletics 1

Tuesday, July 29

1st Game: Baltimore 16, Toronto 4

2nd Game: Baltimore 3, Toronto 2

Detroit 12, Arizona 2

Cleveland 10, Colorado 4

New York Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 5

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 4

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

Boston 8, Minnesota 5

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 5, St. Louis 0

Houston 7, Washington 4

Los Angeles Angels 8, Texas 5

San Diego 7, New York Mets 1

Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 1

Athletics 6, Seattle 1

Wednesday, July 30

Toronto (Berrios 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-7), 11:35 a.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-2) at Detroit (Paddack 3-9), 12:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 6-5) at Minnesota (undecided), 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wentz 2-2) at Kansas City (undecided), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 12-4), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-10) at Houston (undecided), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 9-8), 2:45 p.m.

New York Mets (Holmes 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-10) at Cleveland (undecided), 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 8-8) at New York Yankees (Warren 6-5), 6:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at Cincinnati (Martinez 9-9), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 3-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 6:45 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 8-3) at Los Angeles Angels (Soriano 7-7), 8:38 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 8-5) at Athletics (Springs 9-7), 9:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 31

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-8) at New York Yankees (Stroman 2-2), 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta (undecided) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 8:40 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 1

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 11:40 a.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 5:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

New York Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

