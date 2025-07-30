Mentoring Alliance launches after-school program at Chandler Elementary

Members of Mentoring Alliance pose for a photo during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Chandler Elementary School on Thursday. Back: De'Onte Garrett, Mentor Connect Director; Matt Edwards, Executive Director; and Bobby Bressman, After School Director. Front: Jennyfer Cardenas, Program Support Specialist; Melissa Russell, Lead Registration Manager; Taylor Murphy, Regional Support Manager; and Kim Rincones, After School Are Director (Ten Thirty One Creative/Contributed Photo)

CHANDLER — Mentoring Alliance held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday at Chandler Elementary School to celebrate the launch of a new after-school program for local families.

“We had an incredible time celebrating the official ribbon cutting of Mentoring Alliance After School at Chandler Elementary in Brownsboro ISD,” said Melissa Russell, Lead Registration Manager of Mentoring Alliance. “We’re thrilled to partner with Brownsboro ISD to bring our Christ-centered, fun-filled after-school program to this amazing community.”

Beginning this school year, the program will serve students from both Chandler Elementary and Chandler Intermediate schools, offering services such as one-on-one mentoring, homework help, life skills development, and recreational activities. The program also includes spiritual growth components in a safe, structured environment.

“With a mission to mobilize Godly people into the lives of kids and families, offering tangible help and eternal hope, we believe this partnership will make a lasting impact on Chandler and the greater Brownsboro community,” Russell said. “We’re full of anticipation for all that’s to come and are honored to walk alongside the students and families in this community.”

The after-school program will operate each school day until 5 p.m. at Chandler Elementary. Transportation will be provided for Chandler Intermediate students participating in the program.

Tuition is $59 per week, with income-based pricing and financial assistance available. For more information or to register, families can visit thementoringalliance.com/after-school or call 903-593-9211.